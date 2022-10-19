Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Partners Group expands Australian team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:30PM

Partners Group made two new appointments amid changes to global executive board member and director Martin Scott's role.

Andrew Kateiva has been hired as head of institutional and managing director client solutions, Australia.

He will commence in the position in March next year and be responsible for expanding the firm's institutional sales in Australia.

Alongside the head of retail Jonathan Abraham, Kateiva will report to Scott.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Prior to joining Partners Group, Kateiva has worked at Bain Capital Credit for almost 10 years.

The last role held at Bain before assuming his new position was managing director, responsible for investor relations and business development.

He brings over two decades of business development and sales experience to the firm.

Meanwhile, Scott will take on an expanded role in the region on top of his current duties.

His focus will be increasing investment sourcing and transactions in Australia and New Zealand, building on the highly successful fundraising business he has built since opening the Australian office in 2008.

As part of the firm's growth plan, he will build out the local investment capabilities, adding to the already strong presence in Sydney.

Scott will remain closely involved with clients, in particular the firm's largest accounts, and will retain oversight of the teams.

Partners Group said the appointment represents a new phase for its Australian business and underscores the ambitious investment growth plans for the firm in the region.

It further commented that Scott's presence, network, and profile will add a local element to its thematic sourcing and transformational investment pedigree.

Partners Group also welcomed Brittny Ward to the team as its new client relationship manager.

Ward joins from Schroders where she held the title key account manager.

She commenced the role in October and is responsible for promoting Partners Group's private market funds to the financial advice market.

Ward reports to managing director, client solutions and senior member of management Jonathan Abraham.

Partners Group reported it's raised close to $20 billion since opening the Australian business.

Read more: Partners GroupAustraliaMartin ScottJonathan AbrahamAndrew KateivaBrittny WardBain Capital Credit forNew ZealandSchrodersSydney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UBS picks new head of investment research
Household Capital partners with Genworth
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
ETF industry drops in value
Worst performing super funds named
BGL automates crypto trading
Hejaz launches financial advice service
Credit Suisse appoints head of discretionary portfolio management
Schroders head of institutional sales retires
iPartners welcomes first NZ hire

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

ANDREW MCKEAN
In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

CHLOE WALKER
In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.