Partners Group expands Australian team

Partners Group made two new appointments amid changes to global executive board member and director Martin Scott's role.

Andrew Kateiva has been hired as head of institutional and managing director client solutions, Australia.

He will commence in the position in March next year and be responsible for expanding the firm's institutional sales in Australia.

Alongside the head of retail Jonathan Abraham, Kateiva will report to Scott.

Prior to joining Partners Group, Kateiva has worked at Bain Capital Credit for almost 10 years.

The last role held at Bain before assuming his new position was managing director, responsible for investor relations and business development.

He brings over two decades of business development and sales experience to the firm.

Meanwhile, Scott will take on an expanded role in the region on top of his current duties.

His focus will be increasing investment sourcing and transactions in Australia and New Zealand, building on the highly successful fundraising business he has built since opening the Australian office in 2008.

As part of the firm's growth plan, he will build out the local investment capabilities, adding to the already strong presence in Sydney.

Scott will remain closely involved with clients, in particular the firm's largest accounts, and will retain oversight of the teams.

Partners Group said the appointment represents a new phase for its Australian business and underscores the ambitious investment growth plans for the firm in the region.

It further commented that Scott's presence, network, and profile will add a local element to its thematic sourcing and transformational investment pedigree.

Partners Group also welcomed Brittny Ward to the team as its new client relationship manager.

Ward joins from Schroders where she held the title key account manager.

She commenced the role in October and is responsible for promoting Partners Group's private market funds to the financial advice market.

Ward reports to managing director, client solutions and senior member of management Jonathan Abraham.

Partners Group reported it's raised close to $20 billion since opening the Australian business.