Outflows, M&A batter active managers

Rampant mergers and acquisitions, eye-watering redemptions and product closures over the last three years put to question if active fund managers are still fit for purpose.

Rainmaker modelling shows that between 2020 and this month, more than 120 listed investment companies and wholesale managed funds either shuttered or merged with a relatively superior product. By the same token, only 10 exchange-traded products suffered the same fate.

With only its institutional business left intact, abrdn is a shadow of its former self, having transferred most of its wholesale business to SG Hiscock.

Adding to the shrinking pool of active managers, Perpetual's high-profile takeover of Pendal Group saw the latter delist at the start of the year.

This frenetic pace of change in the sector has flipped investor and analyst sentiment. This time last year, Morningstar was confident that listed managers Magellan, Pinnacle and Platinum would overcome sporadic market selloffs and the "short-term noise".

Magellan's troubles, for example, began in late 2021 when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked $23 billion from a pool $113.3 billion. At the end of February, it was left with $45.4 billion.

This time around, Morningstar slapped Platinum and Magellan with a "high" and "very high" uncertainty rating respectively.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler warns that investors are showing palpable signs of risk aversion, which has ultimately led to redemptions. For many active managers, it equates to investors pulling out money, leading to a drop in FUM drops and profitability.

During the bull market, some fund managers adopted a certain investment style, like growth and momentum, believing this change-up would suit the new business environment.

"As a result, they changed their strategy at the absolute worst period because as soon as they adopted those strategies that ran well for a while, inflation then spiked up, interest rates went up, and their strategy just didn't do well," he says.

Rupal Bhansali, chief investment officer for Ariel Investments, says during turbulent periods, active managers perform better in a bear market and provide better downside protection.

"Passive investors operate by riding on the coattails of active investors, who perform the arduous task of assessing fair prices," she says.

"If others follow the same logic, over time markets become inefficient, an inferior outcome for everyone. In a market dominated by passive investors, investing becomes reflexive, driven by flows instead of fundamentals."

Ler counters Bhansali's point of active managers shining during uncertain periods.

"We haven't really seen many of them come through," he says.

"We have seen some fund managers start to outperform, but equally, there are fund managers who continue to underperform even with volatile markets."

Vanguard head of investment strategy group and ETF capital markets for the Asia Pacific Minh Tieu says numerous active funds are taking advantage of the ETF channel to distribute products.

"New listings in the ETF space are active ETFs. This is unique. Not a lot of other jurisdictions allow active ETFs, but the Australian regulators and exchange have allowed active products to be listed as ETFs," he says.

Interestingly, not all investors are now locking up their funds in term deposits. Vanguard found that ETFs recorded $12.8 billion in inflows last year, with Aussie bond ETFs jumping 65% year on year with an injection of $2.8 billion.

Whether a recession eventuates or not, Tieu makes a point that one strategy will not perform better than the other.

"The best thing for the investors right now is to have a balanced portfolio of some index, which is your core portfolio, and some active or your bets," he says.

"Active is going to give you your market return and will potentially give you some alpha, should investors choose it and it matches their risk tolerance. I think a balanced approach of having some index and some active is the right approach."

Meanwhile, Bhansali says it should be clear by now that passive can only deliver on its promise of positive returns at low cost when active predominates and is able to do its job of calibrating fair prices.

"Of late, however, the opposite is happening - passive is dominating. With that dominance comes the risk of owning overvalued stocks and contributing to price distortion and market inefficiency."