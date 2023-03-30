Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Outflows, M&A batter active managers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:16PM

Rampant mergers and acquisitions, eye-watering redemptions and product closures over the last three years put to question if active fund managers are still fit for purpose.

Rainmaker modelling shows that between 2020 and this month, more than 120 listed investment companies and wholesale managed funds either shuttered or merged with a relatively superior product. By the same token, only 10 exchange-traded products suffered the same fate.

With only its institutional business left intact, abrdn is a shadow of its former self, having transferred most of its wholesale business to SG Hiscock.

Adding to the shrinking pool of active managers, Perpetual's high-profile takeover of Pendal Group saw the latter delist at the start of the year.

This frenetic pace of change in the sector has flipped investor and analyst sentiment. This time last year, Morningstar was confident that listed managers Magellan, Pinnacle and Platinum would overcome sporadic market selloffs and the "short-term noise".

Magellan's troubles, for example, began in late 2021 when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked $23 billion from a pool $113.3 billion. At the end of February, it was left with $45.4 billion.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

This time around, Morningstar slapped Platinum and Magellan with a "high" and "very high" uncertainty rating respectively.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler warns that investors are showing palpable signs of risk aversion, which has ultimately led to redemptions. For many active managers, it equates to investors pulling out money, leading to a drop in FUM drops and profitability.

During the bull market, some fund managers adopted a certain investment style, like growth and momentum, believing this change-up would suit the new business environment.

"As a result, they changed their strategy at the absolute worst period because as soon as they adopted those strategies that ran well for a while, inflation then spiked up, interest rates went up, and their strategy just didn't do well," he says.

Rupal Bhansali, chief investment officer for Ariel Investments, says during turbulent periods, active managers perform better in a bear market and provide better downside protection.

"Passive investors operate by riding on the coattails of active investors, who perform the arduous task of assessing fair prices," she says.

"If others follow the same logic, over time markets become inefficient, an inferior outcome for everyone. In a market dominated by passive investors, investing becomes reflexive, driven by flows instead of fundamentals."

Ler counters Bhansali's point of active managers shining during uncertain periods.

"We haven't really seen many of them come through," he says.

"We have seen some fund managers start to outperform, but equally, there are fund managers who continue to underperform even with volatile markets."

Vanguard head of investment strategy group and ETF capital markets for the Asia Pacific Minh Tieu says numerous active funds are taking advantage of the ETF channel to distribute products.

"New listings in the ETF space are active ETFs. This is unique. Not a lot of other jurisdictions allow active ETFs, but the Australian regulators and exchange have allowed active products to be listed as ETFs," he says.

Interestingly, not all investors are now locking up their funds in term deposits. Vanguard found that ETFs recorded $12.8 billion in inflows last year, with Aussie bond ETFs jumping 65% year on year with an injection of $2.8 billion.

Whether a recession eventuates or not, Tieu makes a point that one strategy will not perform better than the other.

"The best thing for the investors right now is to have a balanced portfolio of some index, which is your core portfolio, and some active or your bets," he says.

"Active is going to give you your market return and will potentially give you some alpha, should investors choose it and it matches their risk tolerance. I think a balanced approach of having some index and some active is the right approach."

Meanwhile, Bhansali says it should be clear by now that passive can only deliver on its promise of positive returns at low cost when active predominates and is able to do its job of calibrating fair prices.

"Of late, however, the opposite is happening - passive is dominating. With that dominance comes the risk of owning overvalued stocks and contributing to price distortion and market inefficiency."

Read more: MagellanMorningstarVanguardRupal BhansaliMinh TieuAriel InvestmentsPendal GroupPinnacleSG HiscockShaun Ler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Active fund managers historically underperform: SPIVA
FICAP names new charity partner
Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer
Morningstar launches managed accounts portfolios
Airlie founder to step down, successor named
Magellan sees more outflows
Fund manager acquired by US fintech
Spirit Super appoints deputy chief investment officer
Vanguard to close UK financial advice arm
Capital markets spearhead next recession: CIO

Editor's Choice

Outflows, M&A batter active managers

KARREN VERGARA
Rampant mergers and acquisitions, eye-watering redemptions and product closures over the last three years put to question if active fund managers are still fit for purpose.

Fund manager acquired by US fintech

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A local investment management boutique is to be bought by GoLogiq, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian funds management market.

Last chance to nominate: MAX Awards

STAFF WRITER
Nominations for the annual Financial Standard MAX Awards close tomorrow.

ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The local ETF industry is predicted to hit $200 billion in the next two years, with product numbers expected to climb to 350.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.