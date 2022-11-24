Newspaper icon
'Our fears were warranted': Chant West proposes YFYS alternative

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   12:31PM

Chant West says the dire consequences of failing the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test is outweighing the rewards for passing, causing some funds to make passing the test their primary investment focus.

"We are seeing clear evidence of how the test is influencing funds' investment behaviour. We forecast that some funds' 'best ideas' might be compromised, and we know of several instances where funds haven't taken up investment opportunities that they would've taken up eagerly before the test," Chant West said.

"Perhaps of more concern, we know of several funds that terminated diversifying strategies in 2021 because they had relatively high YFYS tracking error, when those strategies would've provided very effective protection in the FY22 investment environment when major asset sectors fell significantly."

To its credit, the performance test has identified and eliminated some funds that were sub-standard and destined to fail, however, Chant West noted that it has also caused collateral damage to others seeking to do the right thing by their members.

"Ominously, it has driven the behaviour of surviving funds in ways that, in too many cases, have resulted in diminished returns for their members. Those are unintended, and unacceptable, consequences of the current test regime," Chant West said.

The research house criticised the current test for being overly myopic, relying on just one measure over one period despite super fund evaluation being complex and multi-faceted.

As such, Chant West's proposal for an alternative test is a composite of risk-adjusted returns and the simple reference portfolio (SRP).

"By combining these two approaches we end up with a metric that captures their merits and minimises their shortcomings. It also addresses the two key factors that determine fund members' investment outcomes, namely risk and return," Chant West said.

Under its proposal, a fund's performance is compared with the performance of a SRP with the same volatility. For example, Fund A and Fund B both exhibit a volatility of returns of 6% per annum over the past eight years. Their returns would be compared with those of a SRP that also had a volatility of 6% per annum. If that SRP had returned 8% per annum over the period, then that would be the pass mark.

Chant West said this approach is advantageous because the benchmark is simple and avoids all the technical arguments that are being debated over the current model. It's also not reliant on a particular methodology to classify what growth assets are, and the calculations are simpler than at present.

Perhaps most importantly, Chant West said its test incentivises funds to strive for strong risk-adjusted returns, which is very much aligned with desired member outcomes.

"Because the test aligns with members' best interests, funds are less likely to be distracted from their proper long-term goal rather than on passing an annual test," the research house said.

Meanwhile, on the test regime's application to Choice products, Chant West supported the current pause on including Choice products, at least for the time being.

This is in stark contrast to Industry Super Australia (ISA) which has advocated for expanding benchmarking to all APRA-regulated products - including Choice products, as soon as possible.

Likewise, Grattan Institute recently argued that the YFYS reforms are working as intended, leading to better outcomes for members. It said retaining the integrity of the performance test was critical.

Grattan Institute also said the expansion of the test to Choice products should proceed in 2023, citing "serious market failure" in the segment.

Regarding retirement income products, Chant West stated it believes that testing of retirement income products shouldn't be introduced any time soon.

"These portfolios are grossly ill-suited to the current test, which is so focused on implementation. We have seen that already, where funds did the right thing by their members by taking defensive positions to protect against downside risk when markets were strong, only to be penalised under the current test. The same problem would inevitably occur for retirement income products," Chant West said.

Read more: Chant West
