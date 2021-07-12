OnePath to remediate over pressure selling

OnePath Life is repaying customers to the tune of $35 million due to poor telephone sales practices.

Following an ASIC intervention and action, OnePath was found to have sold life insurance over the phone between 2010 and 2016 using pressure selling tactics.

These tactics included promoting a deferral of the first premium payment and using the cooling off period as an inducement to buy the product.

The insurer was also found to have failed to provide those buying policies with accurate information about policy exclusions and to have led consumers to believe that the salesperson was calling from ANZ Bank with a special customer offer.

OnePath, which is now owned by Zurich, was owned by ANZ at the time but was operated as a separate business.

"For over three years now, ASIC has pursued enforcement, regulatory and remediation action to tackle misconduct and stem consumer harm in the direct life insurance market. ASIC has delivered deterrence through court action, disruption and improvement in sales practices and delivered compensation to tens of thousands of consumers who have suffered harm," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"Better industry practice and improved consumer outcomes followed ASIC's deep dive review of direct sales of life insurance in 2018 and three years of concerted regulatory action. Notably, the deep dive review also informed the evidence base for several Hayne Royal Commission misconduct case studies. Our review uncovered egregious sales practices, with tens of thousands of consumers paying for products they did not want, did not need, or were not suitable for them."

She added that she is disappointed that despite OnePath offering refunds to around 26,000 consumers, less than one in two consumers (only 41%) have banked their cheque or arranged with OnePath for their refund to be paid into their bank account.

ASIC is concerned that some consumers offered a refund may think it is a scam.