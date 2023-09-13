Newspaper icon
NZ Super Fund delivers 11.9%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:38PM

NZ Super Fund has achieved a pre-tax return of 11.9% for the full year to 30 June 2023 and increased its value by $9.7 billion to $64.5 billion.

Despite the positive results, the global recovery in share prices over the year meant that its total return slightly lagged, falling just slightly behind its Reference Portfolio benchmark, which yielded a 12% return.

Nevertheless, the fund said it exceeded its Treasury Bill return benchmark, an indicator of the government's expenses associated with contributing to the fund, by 8.1% or $4.7 billion.

The fund said it's a marked contrast to last year's result when the challenges of the global bond and equity markets saw the Reference Portfolio lose 14.2%, and a strong performance by the super fund's active investment strategies saw it significantly outperform.

Reflecting on this, NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray said what matters to a long-term investor is the total fund performance over time.

"Over the life of the super fund, our active investment strategies have generated $15.1 billion more than a passive, index-linked strategy would have achieved," he said.

"These active returns, together with the market returns achieved, mean that the Super Fund has earned $41.6 billion more for New Zealand than the cost to the government to fund it."

Whineray added that the fund remains heavily weighted to equities.

"But where we see an opportunity to diversify, optimise risk settings, and add value through active investment strategies, we will take it," he added.

He added that the global investing environment remains challenging.

"Core inflation remains high in many markets, leaving open the possibility of further interest rate rises. At the very least, it would seem any decrease in interest rates may be more gradual and further away than might have been expected," he said.

"Our expectation is that will lead to lower returns overall as central banks prioritize reducing inflation over fostering economic growth; however, we are confident the super fund will continue to add value for New Zealanders."

Further, he said the super fund's sovereign wealth fund status and its long investment horizons gave it access to opportunities not available to others and allowed it to ride out, and even take advantage of, a volatile investing environment.

Guardians chair Catherine Drayton said that the entire Guardians team should be very proud of the super fund's continuing success.

"The end of September marks 20 years since the first investments by the NZ Super Fund. In the intervening years, $15.5 billion in net contributions have grown into a $65 billion pool of assets," she said.

Drayton commented that Whineray, who previously announced he will step down at the end of the year, had played a large part in the fund's success.

Drayton added the search for Whineray's replacement is proceeding, with an announcement expected to be made later in the year.

