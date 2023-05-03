NZ Super Fund chief executive resigns

After 15 years, NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray will step down at the end of the year.

In announcing his decision, Whineray said he feels privileged to have worked with "such a talented and committed team" at the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the manager of the $56 billion NZ Super Fund.

"The many years I've spent here are a testament to the interesting and challenging task we have, and the talented and committed people I enjoy working alongside," he said.

"I am so pleased to have been part of the team that has built the Guardians into a world class asset owner, recognised globally for its strong investment performance, leading approach to ESG, reporting and transparency.

"The Guardians, and the NZ Super Fund, have grown considerably since I joined and the fund has weathered a number of financial (and other) storms along the way, emerging stronger each time."

He added that he is not leaving to take up a new role but is looking forward to taking time off to think through his next steps.

"I intend to continue my interest in the sustainable finance space - consistent with the great work that we have been doing at the Guardians," he said.

The Guardians chair Catherine Drayton said that in Whineray's five years as chief executive, and previously as chief investment officer, he has presided over significant growth in the NZ Super Fund, well in excess of its investment performance benchmarks.

"Matt is a values-led chief executive, for whom the long-term goal of the NZ Super Fund, to smooth the cost of superannuation between today's taxpayers and future generations, has always been front of mind," she said.

"His legacy will be his commitment to high performance, his commitment to our people and his commitment to sustainable investment. He will be sorely missed."

For the rest of his tenure, Whineray will work alongside the board to lead several programs which aim to set the Guardians up for a new phase in its evolution.

The board will begin the process to find Whineray's replacement shortly.