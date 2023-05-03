Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

NZ Super Fund chief executive resigns

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:33PM

After 15 years, NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray will step down at the end of the year.

In announcing his decision, Whineray said he feels privileged to have worked with "such a talented and committed team" at the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the manager of the $56 billion NZ Super Fund.

"The many years I've spent here are a testament to the interesting and challenging task we have, and the talented and committed people I enjoy working alongside," he said.

"I am so pleased to have been part of the team that has built the Guardians into a world class asset owner, recognised globally for its strong investment performance, leading approach to ESG, reporting and transparency.

"The Guardians, and the NZ Super Fund, have grown considerably since I joined and the fund has weathered a number of financial (and other) storms along the way, emerging stronger each time."

He added that he is not leaving to take up a new role but is looking forward to taking time off to think through his next steps.

"I intend to continue my interest in the sustainable finance space - consistent with the great work that we have been doing at the Guardians," he said.

The Guardians chair Catherine Drayton said that in Whineray's five years as chief executive, and previously as chief investment officer, he has presided over significant growth in the NZ Super Fund, well in excess of its investment performance benchmarks.

"Matt is a values-led chief executive, for whom the long-term goal of the NZ Super Fund, to smooth the cost of superannuation between today's taxpayers and future generations, has always been front of mind," she said.

"His legacy will be his commitment to high performance, his commitment to our people and his commitment to sustainable investment.  He will be sorely missed."

For the rest of his tenure, Whineray will work alongside the board to lead several programs which aim to set the Guardians up for a new phase in its evolution.

The board will begin the process to find Whineray's replacement shortly.

Read more: NZ Super FundMatt WhinerayGuardians of New Zealand SuperannuationCatherine Drayton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super shifts $25bn to low carbon indices
Alternatives guru departs ART
NZ Super Fund hires from ART
NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments
NZ Super Fund commits $140m to sustainable real estate
CFS joins firms in net zero alignment
NZ Super Fund adds to board
NZ Super Fund delivers 30%

Editor's Choice

ASX Partnership Program hits snag

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The Australian Securities Exchange has hit a snag with its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, flagging it will need longer stakeholder engagement than expected.

Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:42PM
Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that without a sustainable finance taxonomy, regulators will only be able to catch the "most egregious" examples of greenwashing in Australia.

Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel handed Ord Minnett an $888,000 infringement notice over two contraventions of market integrity rules which occurred when conducting a buyback.

GBST acquires WealthConnect platform

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:18PM
GBST has bolstered its fintech portfolio by acquiring WealthConnect, the flagship product of the now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass, for an undisclosed amount.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.