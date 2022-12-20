NZ sovereign wealth fund, Northern Trust extend relationship

NZ sovereign wealth fund, Northern Trust extend relationshipBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 20 DEC 2022 10:30AM
New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super Fund) has extended its longstanding asset servicing and custody relationship with Northern Trust, following a review process earlier this year.
Northern Trust will continue to provide the $58.7 billion super fund with global custody, compliance monitoring and securities lending services.
NZ Super Fund general manager of strategy and shared services Paula Steed said that the review revalidated Northern Trust's credentials and confirmed its suitability as an important service provider to the fund.
"A fund's custodian plays a vital role in safeguarding the assets of the fund and protecting the interests of investors and future beneficiaries - which in our case means the people of New Zealand," Steed said.
"Since 2007, Northern Trust has provided the NZ Super Fund with high-quality custodial and associated services and we are confident it will continue to do so."
Northern Trust head of Australia and New Zealand Leon Stavrou also shared his comments on the partnership.
"We are delighted the NZ Super Fund will continue its 15-year relationship with Northern Trust, reflecting its confidence in our ability to provide solutions to meet their needs as they expand and evolve," he said.
