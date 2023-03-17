NZ advisers begin new licensing regime

Financial advisers in New Zealand are now operating under a new licensing regime that is regulated by the markets watchdog.

From March 17, all financial advice providers (FAPs) must hold or operate under a full licence from the Financial Markets Authority to be able to service retail clients.

Kiwi advisers previously operated under three categories: Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), Authorised Financial Adviser (AFA) and Qualifying Financial Entities (QFE) adviser.

The new regime took two years to implement, during which advisers were allowed to operate under a transitional licence.

As at March 17, more than 2500 advice providers are either directly licensed or operating as an Authorised Body, which is defined as an entity (company or partnership) named on a Financial Advice Provider licence.

FMA director of deposit taking, insurance and advice Michael Hewes said this figure includes licences issued to sole operators, as well as small firms and large entities employing multiple advisers.

"The total number of advisers covered by those full licences will be known in June, once their details have been linked to each licence-holders' registration on the Financial Service Providers Register," he said.

The new licensing requirements were mandated by the Financial Services Legislation Amendment Act (FSLAA), which took effect in 2019.

The act also mandates advisers to adhere to the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services, the standards that set out expected ethical behaviour and competence, knowledge and skill.

Hewes said the initiatives have further strengthened the advice sector.

"The new regime is designed to give people greater confidence to go and get professional advice while making important financial decisions - like planning for retirement or getting the best mortgage structure or insurance policies - and greater confidence in whatever advice they receive," he said.

The FMA will now focus on monitoring and supervising the licensed advice providers, having finalised the questions for regulatory returns that licensees must file every year, with the first set due in September 2024, Hewes added.