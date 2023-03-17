Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

NZ advisers begin new licensing regime

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAR 2023   2:44PM

Financial advisers in New Zealand are now operating under a new licensing regime that is regulated by the markets watchdog.

From March 17, all financial advice providers (FAPs) must hold or operate under a full licence from the Financial Markets Authority to be able to service retail clients.

Kiwi advisers previously operated under three categories: Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), Authorised Financial Adviser (AFA) and Qualifying Financial Entities (QFE) adviser.

The new regime took two years to implement, during which advisers were allowed to operate under a transitional licence.

As at March 17, more than 2500 advice providers are either directly licensed or operating as an Authorised Body, which is defined as an entity (company or partnership) named on a Financial Advice Provider licence.

FMA director of deposit taking, insurance and advice Michael Hewes said this figure includes licences issued to sole operators, as well as small firms and large entities employing multiple advisers.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"The total number of advisers covered by those full licences will be known in June, once their details have been linked to each licence-holders' registration on the Financial Service Providers Register," he said.

The new licensing requirements were mandated by the Financial Services Legislation Amendment Act (FSLAA), which took effect in 2019.

The act also mandates advisers to adhere to the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services, the standards that set out expected ethical behaviour and competence, knowledge and skill.

Hewes said the initiatives have further strengthened the advice sector.

"The new regime is designed to give people greater confidence to go and get professional advice while making important financial decisions - like planning for retirement or getting the best mortgage structure or insurance policies - and greater confidence in whatever advice they receive," he said.

The FMA will now focus on monitoring and supervising the licensed advice providers, having finalised the questions for regulatory returns that licensees must file every year, with the first set due in September 2024, Hewes added.

Read more: Financial Advice ProviderFMAMichael HewesFinancial Markets Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC commissioner to join Vanguard
Kiwi markets regulator names new chief
New AIA advice unit names chief executive
Risk advice most sought-after among Kiwis
NZ overhauls regulation of advice
NZ looks to recognise qualified Aussie advisers
New Zealand reviews life insurance commissions
New Zealand advice industry to be overhauled
Chartered accountants' response 'clumsy'
NZ Super suspends Milford AM mandate

Editor's Choice

Aware Super restructures investment team

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super restructured its investment team in support of its growth strategy, naming three new asset class leads and hiring from QIC in the process.

Spotlight shines brighter on climate reporting: Expert

KARREN VERGARA
Asset owners must be mindful of increasing regulatory and legislative pressures that will soon sharpen their ability to provide quality and accurate climate disclosure reports, according to an expert.

BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BT Financial Group has been forced to suspend distribution of three of its Advance Asset Management funds for having non-compliant, "broadly drafted" target market determinations (TMDs).

Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm

CHLOE WALKER
Link Group has sold its banking and credit management (BCM) business for cash consideration up to $48 million to Irish firm LC Financial Holdings (LCFH).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.