General

NSW small businesses offered support

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:33PM

Small businesses across New South Wales will have access to $1 billion in support for the month of February as the shadow COVID-19 lockdown continues.

Announced over the weekend, the NSW government package is being offered to workers, businesses, and the performing arts sector to help keep people employed.

The package includes increasing the existing Small Business Fees, Charges and RAT Rebate by 50% from the current $2000 limit to $3000, which can be used by employing businesses to obtain RATs.

"As part of the package, we are introducing the Small Business Support Program to help support businesses that experienced the worst effects of the Omicron wave," NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said.

"We are also providing support to business to help reimburse the cost of rapid antigen tests for their workers, extending the Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant and delivering additional funding for the performing arts sector."

The Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant is being extended for an additional two months and grants of up to $3000 a month are available per property for those landlords who have rental relief agreements in place with tenants.

"This targeted package provides support for businesses who experienced cashflow issues and the immediate economic impacts of the Omicron outbreak," he said.

The Small Business Support Program helps those businesses with annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million with a decline in turnover of at least 40% by providing a lump sum payment covering up to 20% of their weekly payroll.

The minimum payment will be $750 a week and the maximum set at $5000.

The program is for the month of February and businesses can apply from mid-February.

Commenting, Westpac chief executive of consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said: "The NSW government's support package will provide a welcome boost for businesses hardest hit by the Omicron wave through providing financial assistance, commercial rent relief and subsidised rapid antigen tests."

"While the financial impact of the Omicron wave has been on a much smaller scale than we saw at the start of the pandemic, we know there are still some businesses who will need this tailored support to keep doors open and staff employed over the coming months."

Read more: Commercial Landlord Hardship GrantChris de BruinDominic PerrottetWestpac
