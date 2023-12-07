Nomura offshoot fined by ASIC disciplinary panel

ASIC's Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) has fined a Nomura subsidiary almost $700,000 for failing to comply with market integrity rules.

Instinet Australia, the local arm of the global, Nomura-owned stockbroker, was issued the infringement notice after it was found to have failed to provide meaningful price improvement for client transactions conducted off-market; disclose all necessary information to its clients about its crossing system; and accurately report regulatory data about the execution venue of trades.

Instinet operated a crossing system, or 'Dark Pool', called BLX Australia (BLX crossing system) from April 2011 until it was suspended from operation by Instinet in October 2022.

The MDP said it believed Instinet broke Rule 6.1.1 as, between 1 January 2021 and 11 October 2022, the BLX crossing system was incorrectly referencing the ASX best bid and offer, rather than the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO).

During this period, 3093 trades - valued at about $13.5 million - matched off-market and reported as Trades with Price Improvement (TWPI), did not actually provide meaningful price improvement over the NBBO.

In 2022, ASIC conducted a thematic review of TWPI and observed many trades executed by Instinet and reported as TWPI that did not provide price improvement over the NBBO. This finding was reported to Instinet in September 2022.

Further, the MDP alleged Rule 5A.2.2 was also breached as Instinet failed to provide clients with all necessary information about the BLX crossing system.

"The MDP determined that allowing users to indicate their interest to trade, even if only visible to Instinet, falls within the term 'Indications of Interest' as contemplated by Rule 5A.2.2(5) of the Rules (and the preceding Rule 4A.3.2 of the Competition Rules) and should have been disclosed to clients. By not making the disclosure, Instinet was not being transparent about the use of indications of interest with its clients," the MDP said.

The MDP also believed Instinet contravened Rule 7.4.2 as, between 1 January 2021 and 31 January 2023, Instinet incorrectly reported the BLX crossing system as the execution venue for 940 transactions which were executed off-market but not on the BLX crossing system.

"The MDP considered Instinet was negligent as it should have had procedures in place to prevent or detect possible non-compliance with the Rules applicable to crossing systems," the MDP said.

Finally, Instinet was considered to have failed to update its systems in line with market changes and in doing so failed to act in its clients' interests.

"As a licensed market participant, Instinet should have had systems and controls in place regarding the configuration and periodic review of critical trading technology systems and to ensure their ongoing integrity and compliance with the Rules," the MDP said.

The failure to update its system in response to market changes indicated 'poor market awareness and a 'set and forget' approach' to compliance, the MDP alleged.

Instinet has paid the infringement notice issued by the MDP, which totalled $670,500. Doing so is not an admission of guilt or liability.