Nominations open for 30th annual MAX Awards

Nominations open for 30th annual MAX AwardsBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024 12:08PM
Read more: Financial Standard MAX Marketing
Nominations are now open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.
Now in their 30th year, the MAX Awards recognises industry excellence in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales in financial services.
Those working in financial services are encouraged to nominate the exceptional business development, marketing, advertising, and public relations talent they work with.
This year, Financial Standard is introducing a new category, Rising Star of the Year - Distribution. This award identifies the best young sales professional working for an investment management firm in a business development capacity.
Some of the winners included Hostplus, which took home two gongs. Hostplus head of digital and media Ian Ross won Executive of the Year - Marketing, while the super fund also won the Marketing Team of the Year category.
Betashares also bagged two awards, with executive director of institutional business and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera winning the Executive of the Year - Distribution category. The exchange-traded fund specialist also won Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer.
Nominations close on Thursday, 28 March 2024. Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 15 to May 3.
Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 6 June 2024, which will also see the presentation of the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards.
NOMINATE NOW FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL STANDARD MAX AWARDS.
Editor's Choice
Iress loses key wealth executive|
Platinum plans turnaround, FUM dwindles|
'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown|
Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY