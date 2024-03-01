Nominations open for 30th annual MAX Awards

Nominations are now open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.

Now in their 30th year, the MAX Awards recognises industry excellence in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales in financial services.

Those working in financial services are encouraged to nominate the exceptional business development, marketing, advertising, and public relations talent they work with.

This year, Financial Standard is introducing a new category, Rising Star of the Year - Distribution. This award identifies the best young sales professional working for an investment management firm in a business development capacity.

In total, there is 22 categories:

Agency Campaign of the Year

Agency Executive of the Year

Agency of the Year, Financial Services

Community Initiative of the Year

Creative Agency of the Year

Digital Campaign of the Year

Distribution Team of the Year

Executive of the Year - Distribution

Executive of the Year - Marketing

Financial Education Campaign of the Year

Integrated Campaign of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry

Marketing Team of the Year

Podcast of the Year

Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Print Campaign of the Year - Trade

Public Relation Agency of the Year

Rising Star of the Year- Distribution

Social Media Campaign of the Year

Video Campaign of the Year

Website of the Year

In 2023, some 115 finalists were celebrated.

Some of the winners included Hostplus, which took home two gongs. Hostplus head of digital and media Ian Ross won Executive of the Year - Marketing, while the super fund also won the Marketing Team of the Year category.

Betashares also bagged two awards, with executive director of institutional business and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera winning the Executive of the Year - Distribution category. The exchange-traded fund specialist also won Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer.

Nominations close on Thursday, 28 March 2024. Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 15 to May 3.

Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 6 June 2024, which will also see the presentation of the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards.

NOMINATE NOW FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL STANDARD MAX AWARDS.