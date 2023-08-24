No question we need more BTR: Mowat

UBS's regional head of real estate John Mowat says there is a "fundamental market need" for more build-to-rent (BTR) developments in Australia.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Mowat said there's no question Australia needs more BTR projects.

"The capital is also behind this opportunity, with all the big institutions from around the globe focusing on the BTR sector. We're also seeing government incentives coming through to stimulate the market," he noted.

Already, UBS has over US$30 billion in BTR under management around the world, with business growing quickly in the US and Europe.

In Japan and Australia, UBS's BTR strategy is very much the same, Mowat said.

"We've got a big, separate account client who expressed the desire to get involved in the early days in developing these BTR assets," Mowat explained.

"So, in Japan we've done about 20 developments, and in Australia, we've been active since 2014 when we commenced our first development."

The project, which was originally built to be used as the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Athletes village, has since been fully let, making UBS the first manager to operate a BTR asset in Australia.

"This project is really proof of concept for the market that BTR works so successfully," Mowat said.

"We are very proud to be first movers in the market down under, and we've certainly learnt a lot."

But being first in the market presented several operational challenges, Mowat said. This included educating banks and their risk teams on underwriting the rental income, as well as finding service providers that understood the market.

"There's also just not the data collection that works in the same way as it does for our colleagues in the US, where it operates with dynamic pricing and so on, and it's a lot more hands-on in terms of management decisions," Mowat said.

Another work in progress has been getting residents and the general market to understand that BTR is different than living in a unit owned by an individual landlord, Mowat said.

"We want potential residents to know that there's a real alignment of interests between us and them. We want them there for the long term - they have security of tenor tenure, as long as they pay market rents, and we keep the buildings in tip top shape, and always try to create a sense of community," he said.

Looking forward, Mowat believes there will be an increase of middle-market assets in the BTR space.

"What we've generally seen in the BTR sector is super high-end amenities such as pools, gyms, rooftop lounges and so on," Mowat said.

"Of course, there's a place for that, but the majority of the market is much more middle-market product, and we think that's the sweet spot for the future of BTR in Australia."

While Australia currently has less BTR stock than global counterparts, Mowat firmly believes the market is coming.

"There's only about only a dozen projects that are currently operational, but another two dozen are currently under varying stages of development which only totals around 25,000 units in Australia, meaning the market has an incredible runway for growth," he said.

"So, there's no doubt the market is coming. The capital is behind it, and we're clearly in a very challenging supply/demand dynamic where BTR is something fundamentally needed for housing supplies."

As such, BTR is a strategic objective for Mowat and his team.

"We're currently in discussions with capital partners about segregated accounts to do more in the sector," he said.

"Our model is one of partnership - we partner with mid-sized best-in-class developers and operators to look at BTR developments along the Eastern seaboard around 300 units per development."

Mowat said UBS looks at varying deal structures including forward-funding, de-risked structures with a view to maximise the alignment of interests; a strategy that works very well for its investors.

"We're doing more simply because there's lots of great opportunity," he said.