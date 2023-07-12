Newspaper icon
NGS Super continues leadership shake-up

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:31PM

NGS Super has appointed its first deputy chief executive and a new chief risk officer, following the appointment of chief executive Natalie Previtera.

Current chief strategy officer Ben Facer will assume the newly created deputy chief executive role and experienced compliance executive Phillipa Minney was appointed chief risk officer and head of corporate services.

"Ben and Philippa's contribution to our leadership team will help us deliver on our commitment to exceptional member experiences and services to the independent education sector and will further strengthen our future growth and position in the superannuation industry," Previtera said.

Facer will oversee the operating framework and development of strategy. He will undertake his new responsibilities in addition to the chief strategy officer role.

Of note, as chief strategy officer, Facer is responsible for the strategy, product, finance, and business intelligence functions of the super fund.

Previtera explained the deputy chief executive role was created in response to expansion of the chief executive's role in driving growth initiatives.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Meanwhile, Minney joins NGS following stints as chief compliance officer at Allianz and having held other compliance roles at Insurance Australia Group. She has also served as chief risk officer at Suncorp.

On her appointment, Previtera said: "Given the increasingly complex and changing regulatory environment and the critical importance of our people, I am confident that Philippa's appointment will help us drive our strategy by ensuring risk is well understood and managed, and that we have an effective people strategy to drive that."

Read more: NGS SuperNatalie PreviteraAllianzBen FacerInsurance Australia GroupPhillipa MinneySuncorp
