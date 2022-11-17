NGS Super chair to retire

After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Shearman joined the NGS board in 2012 as a member representative director and became chair that same year. At the time, it had $4.4 billion and has since grown to $13 billion, partly through mergers with UC Super and QIEC Super.

Shearman, who is also chair of the investment committee, will depart the fund at the end of December and deputy chair Geoff Newcombe will act as chair until a permanent, independent replacement is found.

Georgina Smith will be interim deputy chair and Terry Burke will chair the investment committee.

"After starting my career as a secondary teacher of economics and history, it's been a great privilege to guide the industry super fund for those who work in independent and catholic education over the past 10 years," Shearman said.

"In reflecting upon my upcoming retirement, the future of the fund is confident. The fund's strengths parallel those of the independent and catholic schools that we serve: quality, value and results and our market leading carbon neutral 2030 strategy."

His decision to leave follows the departure of chief executive Laura Wright earlier this year after 14 years at the fund. Natalie Previtera has served as acting chief executive since.

"As Dick leaves, we're confident we have the right foundations to deliver on strategy and grow the fund. Everyone at NGS Super, including the board and staff appreciate and have benefited from Dick's unwavering support and guidance," Previtera said.

"We sincerely thank him for his many years of service and commitment to our members and wish him all the best for a long and happy retirement."