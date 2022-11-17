Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

NGS Super chair to retire

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022   12:16PM

After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Shearman joined the NGS board in 2012 as a member representative director and became chair that same year. At the time, it had $4.4 billion and has since grown to $13 billion, partly through mergers with UC Super and QIEC Super.

Shearman, who is also chair of the investment committee, will depart the fund at the end of December and deputy chair Geoff Newcombe will act as chair until a permanent, independent replacement is found.

Georgina Smith will be interim deputy chair and Terry Burke will chair the investment committee.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"After starting my career as a secondary teacher of economics and history, it's been a great privilege to guide the industry super fund for those who work in independent and catholic education over the past 10 years," Shearman said.

"In reflecting upon my upcoming retirement, the future of the fund is confident. The fund's strengths parallel those of the independent and catholic schools that we serve: quality, value and results and our market leading carbon neutral 2030 strategy."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

His decision to leave follows the departure of chief executive Laura Wright earlier this year after 14 years at the fund. Natalie Previtera has served as acting chief executive since.

"As Dick leaves, we're confident we have the right foundations to deliver on strategy and grow the fund. Everyone at NGS Super, including the board and staff appreciate and have benefited from Dick's unwavering support and guidance," Previtera said.

"We sincerely thank him for his many years of service and commitment to our members and wish him all the best for a long and happy retirement."

Read more: NGS SuperDick ShearmanNatalie PreviteraGeoff NewcombeGeorgina SmithLaura WrightQIEC SuperTerry BurkeUC Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NGS Super increases death, TPD premiums
NGS Super chief executive retires
NGS Super bolsters investment team
NGS Super divests oil, gas producers
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
Australian Catholic Super, UniSuper sign SFT deed
Top super funds for ESG revealed
NGS to reduce emissions 35% in three years
Super funds back Say on Climate
NGS closes socially responsible option

Editor's Choice

Mercer recruits from Hostplus

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.

Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
A second Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) report, Leverage and Risk in the Superannuation System, says there continues to be evidence of individuals receiving advice regarding the use of limited recourse borrowing arrangements (LRBAs) that could put their retirement savings at risk.

Altis Property Partners secures $600m

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

NGS Super chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:16PM
After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.