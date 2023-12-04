New Zealand sovereign wealth fund appoints acting chief

The Guardians of New Zealand superannuation has appointed an acting chief executive for sovereign wealth fund, the New Zealand Super Fund.

Paula Steed, general manager of strategy and shared services, will step in as acting chief executive of the $65 billion fund, succeeding Matt Whineray.

Whineray spent 15 years with NZ Super Fund; he announced his resignation earlier this year and will exit on December 8.

Steed joined the Guardians in July 2021, after serving as chief internal auditor at ASB Bank.

She has 25 years' experience in financial services and banking, holding key executive roles in finance and general management at AMP, ANZ, and ASB.

In her current role, Steed oversees strategic development, finance, tax, and investment operations at the Guardians.

Guardians chair Catherine Drayton said the board's search for a permanent chief executive was "progressing well" and she expected to make an appointment this year.