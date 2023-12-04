New Zealand sovereign wealth fund appoints acting chief

New Zealand sovereign wealth fund appoints acting chiefBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023 12:31PM
Read more: Guardians of New Zealand, Superannuation, Paula Steed, ASB Bank, Matt Whineray, New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Catherine Drayton, Investment operations, Financial services
The Guardians of New Zealand superannuation has appointed an acting chief executive for sovereign wealth fund, the New Zealand Super Fund.
Paula Steed, general manager of strategy and shared services, will step in as acting chief executive of the $65 billion fund, succeeding Matt Whineray.
Whineray spent 15 years with NZ Super Fund; he announced his resignation earlier this year and will exit on December 8.
Steed joined the Guardians in July 2021, after serving as chief internal auditor at ASB Bank.
She has 25 years' experience in financial services and banking, holding key executive roles in finance and general management at AMP, ANZ, and ASB.
In her current role, Steed oversees strategic development, finance, tax, and investment operations at the Guardians.
Guardians chair Catherine Drayton said the board's search for a permanent chief executive was "progressing well" and she expected to make an appointment this year.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors|
Qantas Super takes merger plans to new heights|
QIC opens new international office|
Rest welcomes chief financial officer|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED