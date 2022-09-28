Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New SSGA chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 SEP 2022   12:31PM

State Street Corporation has appointed Yie-Hsin Hung as president and chief executive of its asset management arm, State Street Global Advisors.

Hung will join in December and sit on the executive committee, reporting to State Street chair and chief executive Ron O'Hanley.

She replaces Cyrus Taraporevala whose retirement was announced earlier this year.

Previously Hung served as chief executive at New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM).

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

While in the role she led a multi-boutique, global investment management business that provides a broad range of fixed income, alternatives, equity and ESG capabilities.

During her tenure at the firm, Hung led NYLIM to achieve a nearly four-fold increase in assets under management.

Before assuming the role, she held numerous senior executive positions including co-president and chair of NYLIM International, management committee advisor at Bridgewater Associates and managing director at Morgan Stanley.

O'Hanley said Hung is an industry veteran, who brings to SSGA her notable history of delivering growth.

"Her career has been impressive, successfully delivering strong results as she expanded NYLIM's investment capabilities, entered new markets and strengthened the business' data and technology infrastructure. She also brings a true commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, collaboration and product innovation," he said.

Hung added: "I am excited to join State Street Global Advisors, an organisation and leadership team that I have had the opportunity to work with at various points over my career."

"It is a pivotal time in the asset management industry, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation at Global Advisors to continue to drive growth and help prepare our clients for the future."

This year Hung was added to Barron's list of the 100 Most Influential Women in US finance, she has also been selected by American Banker as one of the 25 most powerful women in finance.

On Hung's arrival, Taraporevala will assume the role of advisor and stay through early 2023 to provide a smooth transition of responsibilities

Read more: State Street Global AdvisorsYie-Hsin HungState Street CorporationNYLIM InternationalCyrus TaraporevalaRon O'HanleyBridgewater AssociatesMorgan StanleyMost Influential WomenNew York Life Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock strengthens APAC team
HESTA awards major global equities mandate
Annual IMAP awards finalists revealed
Wealth industry on the cusp of evolution: Report
AustralianSuper expands capital markets team
Kate Howitt to leave Fidelity
ETFS Capital, WisdomTree in cooperation deal
Pension fund sues Elon Musk, Twitter
Citi welcomes eight new hires
abrdn hires from State Street

Editor's Choice

More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:56PM
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen believes more consolidation must happen within the financial advice industry.

FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Most Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) members only support the introduction of an experience pathway if there is a sunset period included.

RBA progresses digital currency project

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have released joint research report, providing an update on the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) the two are exploring.

Consumer confidence jitters abate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:04PM
Consumer confidence has increased to its highest level in nearly four months, according to Roy Morgan.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.