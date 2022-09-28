New SSGA chief executive

State Street Corporation has appointed Yie-Hsin Hung as president and chief executive of its asset management arm, State Street Global Advisors.

Hung will join in December and sit on the executive committee, reporting to State Street chair and chief executive Ron O'Hanley.

She replaces Cyrus Taraporevala whose retirement was announced earlier this year.

Previously Hung served as chief executive at New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM).

While in the role she led a multi-boutique, global investment management business that provides a broad range of fixed income, alternatives, equity and ESG capabilities.

During her tenure at the firm, Hung led NYLIM to achieve a nearly four-fold increase in assets under management.

Before assuming the role, she held numerous senior executive positions including co-president and chair of NYLIM International, management committee advisor at Bridgewater Associates and managing director at Morgan Stanley.

O'Hanley said Hung is an industry veteran, who brings to SSGA her notable history of delivering growth.

"Her career has been impressive, successfully delivering strong results as she expanded NYLIM's investment capabilities, entered new markets and strengthened the business' data and technology infrastructure. She also brings a true commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, collaboration and product innovation," he said.

Hung added: "I am excited to join State Street Global Advisors, an organisation and leadership team that I have had the opportunity to work with at various points over my career."

"It is a pivotal time in the asset management industry, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation at Global Advisors to continue to drive growth and help prepare our clients for the future."

This year Hung was added to Barron's list of the 100 Most Influential Women in US finance, she has also been selected by American Banker as one of the 25 most powerful women in finance.

On Hung's arrival, Taraporevala will assume the role of advisor and stay through early 2023 to provide a smooth transition of responsibilities