New hire salaries skyrocket: Recruiter

About 77% of Australian employers intend to increase starting salaries for new hires by 10% - but financial services institutions are offering up to 30% more to get candidates over the line.

Latest insights from Robert Half show larger organisations in the financial services space are increasingly poaching talent from smaller businesses, offering between 20% and 30% more in salary.

This is creating more vacant roles at SMEs, while also lifting salary expectations across the board, Robert Half said, with 81% of employers saying candidates are typically asking for an additional 15% on top of what's offered.

Once again, when it comes to the expertise that's most in demand, risk and compliance professionals top the list.

"Businesses are looking for risk talent who can create bespoke risk frameworks for their company which requires a deep understanding of the business in the context of the current environment as well as strong business partnering and stakeholder management skills," Robert Half said.

"Compliance professionals who can work alongside stakeholders to interpret legislation and assess the impacts of regulatory change on a business will also be highly sought after."

Robert Half said candidates with experience in ASIC or APRA regulatory compliance are hot property, as are those with AFSL experience and GRC system implementation and maintenance experience.

A beginner chief risk officer in Sydney could command around $250,000, the survey suggests, while the mid-level salary is $300,000 and experienced risk leads - the most in-demand - can be paid around $400,000. Meanwhile, a head of compliance could earn anywhere between $190,000 and $280,000 depending on experience.

Robert Half surveyed 300 hiring managers at the end of 2021, including 100 chief financial officers and 100 chief investment officers.