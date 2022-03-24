NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New hire salaries skyrocket: Recruiter

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:35PM

About 77% of Australian employers intend to increase starting salaries for new hires by 10% - but financial services institutions are offering up to 30% more to get candidates over the line.

Latest insights from Robert Half show larger organisations in the financial services space are increasingly poaching talent from smaller businesses, offering between 20% and 30% more in salary.

This is creating more vacant roles at SMEs, while also lifting salary expectations across the board, Robert Half said, with 81% of employers saying candidates are typically asking for an additional 15% on top of what's offered.

Once again, when it comes to the expertise that's most in demand, risk and compliance professionals top the list.

"Businesses are looking for risk talent who can create bespoke risk frameworks for their company which requires a deep understanding of the business in the context of the current environment as well as strong business partnering and stakeholder management skills," Robert Half said.

"Compliance professionals who can work alongside stakeholders to interpret legislation and assess the impacts of regulatory change on a business will also be highly sought after."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Robert Half said candidates with experience in ASIC or APRA regulatory compliance are hot property, as are those with AFSL experience and GRC system implementation and maintenance experience.

A beginner chief risk officer in Sydney could command around $250,000, the survey suggests, while the mid-level salary is $300,000 and experienced risk leads - the most in-demand - can be paid around $400,000. Meanwhile, a head of compliance could earn anywhere between $190,000 and $280,000 depending on experience.

Robert Half surveyed 300 hiring managers at the end of 2021, including 100 chief financial officers and 100 chief investment officers.

Read more: Robert HalfAPRAASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
Government adds to FRAA leadership
Funds need retirement income strategy by July
Regulators fret over hobby traders
ASIC scrutinises managed fund marketing
Dealer group faces anti-hawking charges
ASIC issues warning to finfluencers
Experienced advisers in education limbo
ASIC opens CCIV licensing consultation
ASX24 outage sparks concern

Editor's Choice

Practice valuations to normalise: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Financial advice practice valuations are expected to regulate this year and will continue to trade at a premium, so long as financing terms remain favourable.

Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Hejaz Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity of three new Sharia-compliant funds.

Mercer promotes three to partner

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Mercer has promoted three in the Pacific region to partner level.

UniSuper makes venture capital play

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
UniSuper, the $106 billion industry fund, has made an investment with a venture capital fund manager.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.