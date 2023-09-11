New head of infrastructure at VFMC

New head of infrastructure at VFMCBY ELIZABETH FRY | MONDAY, 11 SEP 2023 12:39PM
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has promoted Stephen Baker to head of infrastructure following the retirement of Adrian Best.
On joining the Victorian government's investment specialist - which manages funds for dozens of public authorities in the state - Baker worked in the client services and private market teams at VFMC before moving to the infrastructure team in 2011.
Before joining VFMC, he worked in the funds management industry in London as a client services executive at Western Asset Management and account manager at Citigroup Asset Management.
"Stephen has been a valued member of VFMC for nearly 17 years," VFMC investment chief Russell Clarke said.
"His experience will contribute to further enhancing the infrastructure portfolio, and his promotion to head of infrastructure underscores the organisation's commitment to long-term goals and the development and confidence in our talented people."
Baker added: "I am excited for the opportunity to lead a fantastic group of Infrastructure investment professionals at VFMC and to continue to deliver great investment outcomes for our clients."
Separately, Rob Mao has joined VFMC's equity team as an investment analyst.
Mao brings three years of fund management experience from previous positions with Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors.
