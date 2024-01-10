New global retirement unit at T. Rowe Price

With roughly two-thirds of its assets under management now held in retirement or related accounts, T. Rowe Price is establishing a team dedicated to the development of new products and services for the space.

T. Rowe Price said the business unit will be focused on "deepening the firm's engagement with retirement clients, and leading an enterprise-level strategy that coordinates retirement initiatives, research and expertise globally."

The team is also expected to develop new products and services, as well as participate in shaping public policy, the $2 trillion fund manager said.

The Global Retirement Strategy Team will be led by Michael Davis, currently head of defined contribution specialists in the Americas institutional business.

Davis confirmed to Financial Standard that the global team will work closely with its Australian colleagues.

"This team will engage with our colleagues in Australia and around the world who work with plan sponsors and intermediaries on their retirement priorities. We will partner with these teams to engage with clients directly where they think appropriate. Retirement is a global theme that will only become more prominent as the world's population continues to age. We think that by connecting our retirement insights more strategically around the world, these insights can provide added value to the important work that retirement benefit providers are doing in Australia," he said.

"This new team will seek to coordinate research and insights in a way that adds value to the thought leadership output we publish, inform our product development and design agenda, and raise our voice around these themes in retirement thought leadership and policy circles. All of this is designed to support our clients' retirement needs in the US, Australia and other leading markets around the world, to meet them where they are and to advance their efforts in building exceptional retirement outcomes."

He added that the formation of the team is particularly significant given "the rapid evolution of the industry due to technological innovation, shifting demographics, and changing market conditions."

"And importantly, it will enhance our ability to more effectively advocate for public policy positions to benefit plan sponsors, advisors, and investors. Retirement is the number one investment goal for most investors, and it's a hugely valuable aspect of our business," Davis said.

T. Rowe Price said this is the next step in what has been a gradual amplification of its efforts in the retirement space. In 2022 the group added an expert in retirement public policy issues to its government affairs team, and last year it acquired retirement income fintech Retiree Inc.

"The new Global Retirement Strategy Team will bring the full weight of the firm's resources, expertise, and product innovations to better serve clients and the industry," it said.

The new team reports into the had of global distribution Dee Sawyer, who said it brings together top talent with experience across all facets of retirement.

"The creation of this new team reflects T. Rowe Price's ongoing commitment to its retirement business and its dedication to providing best-in-class retirement insights and resources to our clients," she said.

"We are excited that Michael will leverage his proven track record as a visible industry leader and a champion for the needs of workers and retirees in this new way."