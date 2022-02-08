New chief executive for Fintech Australia

Fintech Australia has appointed financial services veteran investor and long-time executive Andrew Porter as its new chief executive.

Porter brings to Fintech Australia over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, having held senior roles at three global payments fintechs OFX, World First, and TransferMate.

Fintech Australia chair Simone Joyce said the new appointment marks the next phase in the association's work of stewarding the industry's growth.

"Andrew's long-running expertise in startups, fintech, and also cryptocurrency made him an ideal candidate to take up the reins and lead the organisation into the future," Joyce said.

Porter said taking on the responsibility to lead "one of Australia's key voices and influencers" in the fintech industry "is a huge honour".

"I have been given the opportunity to give back to the industry I have loved being a part of from its earliest days and to help foster its growth at a critically innovative juncture," he said.

"Thanks to Fintech Australia's impressive membership base and its list of highly accomplished members, I'm excited about the organisation's capacity to serve as an unrivalled hub for supporting mentorship across the industry."

Porter's appointment comes after former chief executive Rebecca Schot-Guppy stepped down from the position in August last year.