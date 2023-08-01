New CFS platform at the cutting Edge: Quirk

After several months' delay, Colonial First State's much-anticipated Edge platform has launched, with CFS distribution lead Bryce Quirk saying it's expected the new offering will fare as well as FirstChoice.

Developed in collaboration with FNZ, CFS Edge aims to enable digital adviser workflows, advanced data analytics, an integrated app store, and analysis tools for licensees, financial advisers, and super members.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard that CFS Edge was uniquely co-developed with advisers and paraplanners from the very start.

"For our design process, we had 12 to 14 advice practices across Australia involved over an 18-month window, starting in February 2022," he said.

"They met with us on a monthly basis, and really helped what was effectively a co-design approach."

Back-office staff were also engaged in the CFS Edge design process.

"We're very aware that it's quite often the support staff and the back-office staff who spend as much, if not more time, on the platform solutions, so we see them as key stakeholders," Quirk said.

"This has been reflected in the product. For example, back-office staff can now build their own personalised dashboard when they interact with Edge, which might look different to what an adviser sees."

Quirk said the extensive consultation process had a large part to play in the postponement of CFS Edge, which was previewed in November last year and initially expected to launch in Q1.

"We were absolutely not going to compromise on quality and delivery, and we spent the last couple of months testing our proposition, both resolving items and experience outcomes based on feedback or those advisers, but also testing with a broader group of advisers over the last two or three months," Quirk explained.

In addition to Edge, CFS offers FirstChoice and FirstWrap as a two-platform strategy. While CFS is currently committed to continuing this strategy, Edge will replace FirstWrap over time.

FirstChoice on the other hand is still a very competitive product, with a particular focus on high efficiencies and simple solutions for advisers, Quirk said.

According to Rainmaker data, FirstChoice commands the greatest market share of advisers, both aligned and non-aligned.

"We still see absolute value for FirstChoice and will continue investing in that product, and that will sit alongside Edge," he said.

Quirk added that CFS Edge is looking to replicate FirstChoice's success across several measures, the first being its service offering.

"FirstChoice is well renowned for having the best service in market and that's been independently validated over a number of years," he said.

"We will bring that service ethos to Edge as well."

According to Quirk, Edge also has more functionality that lends itself to cohorts in the high-net-worth space.

"We expect with the delivery of international equities, foreign exchange, margin lending and unique wholesale options, Edge will be able to tap into other parts of the market," Quirk said.

Another key aspect of Edge is its rich managed accounts capability.

"This is the first major platform being deployed in the Australian market since managed accounts have become so much more integral to adviser's businesses, so we've had the opportunity to build perspectives across all the stakeholders for managed accounts," Quirk said.

"There's an ability for us so to leverage our asset management capability on FirstChoice, and we'll be looking to deploy that on Edge as well... So, we're bringing the power of the two platforms together, albeit they're still two standalone offerings."

CFS Edge was developed in collaboration with FNZ, a global leader in wealth management platforms.

"FNZ deal with 100,000 advisers and manage over $2 trillion in Australian dollar assets, so partnering with such a major scale provider, we thought was critical to CFS Edges' success, because of the ongoing R&D and that global capability that can help bring onshore for us here in Australia," Quirk said.

Meanwhile, FNZ APAC chief executive Tim Neville said: "FNZ is delighted to have delivered the Edge platform in partnership with CFS. Our partnership with CFS is truly exciting, leveraging their market leading service, expertise, and reach."

"We are proud to deliver a unique combination of our local and global capabilities. Together, we aim to revolutionize the industry and deliver unparalleled value and capability to the Australian market."