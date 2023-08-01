Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

New CFS platform at the cutting Edge: Quirk

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   12:05PM

After several months' delay, Colonial First State's much-anticipated Edge platform has launched, with CFS distribution lead Bryce Quirk saying it's expected the new offering will fare as well as FirstChoice.

Developed in collaboration with FNZ, CFS Edge aims to enable digital adviser workflows, advanced data analytics, an integrated app store, and analysis tools for licensees, financial advisers, and super members.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard that CFS Edge was uniquely co-developed with advisers and paraplanners from the very start.

"For our design process, we had 12 to 14 advice practices across Australia involved over an 18-month window, starting in February 2022," he said.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"They met with us on a monthly basis, and really helped what was effectively a co-design approach."

Back-office staff were also engaged in the CFS Edge design process.

"We're very aware that it's quite often the support staff and the back-office staff who spend as much, if not more time, on the platform solutions, so we see them as key stakeholders," Quirk said.

"This has been reflected in the product. For example, back-office staff can now build their own personalised dashboard when they interact with Edge, which might look different to what an adviser sees."

Quirk said the extensive consultation process had a large part to play in the postponement of CFS Edge, which was previewed in November last year and initially expected to launch in Q1.

"We were absolutely not going to compromise on quality and delivery, and we spent the last couple of months testing our proposition, both resolving items and experience outcomes based on feedback or those advisers, but also testing with a broader group of advisers over the last two or three months," Quirk explained.

In addition to Edge, CFS offers FirstChoice and FirstWrap as a two-platform strategy. While CFS is currently committed to continuing this strategy, Edge will replace FirstWrap over time.

FirstChoice on the other hand is still a very competitive product, with a particular focus on high efficiencies and simple solutions for advisers, Quirk said.

According to Rainmaker data, FirstChoice commands the greatest market share of advisers, both aligned and non-aligned.

"We still see absolute value for FirstChoice and will continue investing in that product, and that will sit alongside Edge," he said.

Quirk added that CFS Edge is looking to replicate FirstChoice's success across several measures, the first being its service offering.

"FirstChoice is well renowned for having the best service in market and that's been independently validated over a number of years," he said.

"We will bring that service ethos to Edge as well."

According to Quirk, Edge also has more functionality that lends itself to cohorts in the high-net-worth space.

"We expect with the delivery of international equities, foreign exchange, margin lending and unique wholesale options, Edge will be able to tap into other parts of the market," Quirk said.

Another key aspect of Edge is its rich managed accounts capability.

"This is the first major platform being deployed in the Australian market since managed accounts have become so much more integral to adviser's businesses, so we've had the opportunity to build perspectives across all the stakeholders for managed accounts," Quirk said.

"There's an ability for us so to leverage our asset management capability on FirstChoice, and we'll be looking to deploy that on Edge as well... So, we're bringing the power of the two platforms together, albeit they're still two standalone offerings."

CFS Edge was developed in collaboration with FNZ, a global leader in wealth management platforms.

"FNZ deal with 100,000 advisers and manage over $2 trillion in Australian dollar assets, so partnering with such a major scale provider, we thought was critical to CFS Edges' success, because of the ongoing R&D and that global capability that can help bring onshore for us here in Australia," Quirk said.

Meanwhile, FNZ APAC chief executive Tim Neville said: "FNZ is delighted to have delivered the Edge platform in partnership with CFS. Our partnership with CFS is truly exciting, leveraging their market leading service, expertise, and reach."

"We are proud to deliver a unique combination of our local and global capabilities. Together, we aim to revolutionize the industry and deliver unparalleled value and capability to the Australian market."

Read more: FirstChoiceCFS EdgeFNZBryce QuirkColonial First StateFirstWrapFinancial StandardRainmakerTim Neville
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
CFS settles super fees class action
Praemium hires governance, risk chief
Platforms FUM falls $20bn: Report
Commonwealth Super Corp appoints chief customer officer
Ignition Advice appoints chief platform, technology officer
Goldman Sachs launches global infra feeder fund for Aussie investors
Aware Super details new term deposit option
Insignia Financial plans advice business transformation

Editor's Choice

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

STAFF WRITER  |   12:36PM
The return of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's annual 'RockStar' event was a roaring success, seeing more than $100,000 raised for its charity partners while an Oasis classic saw PIMCO's Scott Delaney crowned the night's winner.

Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   11:47AM
Acadian Asset Management is using the technology underpinning ChatGPT to predict whether companies are likely to achieve sustainability targets.

WA private wealth firms merge

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:14PM
Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.