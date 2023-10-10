Navigator Global appoints chief executive

Navigator Global Investments (NGI) has named Stephen Darke as its new chief executive, based in Australia, following the departure of Sean McGould.

Darke will step into the role at the end of the month and take up a seat on NGI's board as an executive director.

NGI explained that its growth over the past two years and the company's growth plan justifies the need for a full-time Australia-based chief executive.

According to the global investor, the appointment is also aligned with its strategic plan to increase the level of leadership resource available to NGI and reflects the increased contribution of NGI Strategic Investments and the growth opportunities ahead of the group.

Previously, Darke worked at Macquarie Group as a managing director in its global asset management and investment banking group.

He joined Macquarie in 1999 and left in July last year to establish Arch Advisors, an independent investment management consultancy focused on advising boutique asset managers.

NGI said Darke brings substantial experience in the alternative asset management sector, having established, managed and facilitated capital events for emerging and established investment managers and venture-backed businesses globally.

"NGI has delivered significant growth over the past few years, and the board believes it is the right time to add another high-calibre executive to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy, following early settlement of the 2026 redemption payment," NGI chair Michael Shepherd said.

"We believe Stephen's skillset and experience will be a great asset to the NGI leadership team."

McGould has led the group for the past 15 years. Going forward he will focus on developing the Lighthouse business as its chief executive and chief investment officer.

McGould will report directly to the board and despite the Lighthouse business being his primary responsibility, he will continue to support NGI and remain an executive director.

"I am very proud of the work done by the entire NGI team to build a strong foundation for NGI and to set the company up for further growth. I believe the addition of an accomplished and experienced individual like Stephen will help to enhance NGI's ability to execute its strategic plans and help the company reach its full potential," McGould said.

"I am pleased to continue to focus my time and energy on Lighthouse, which has undergone an important evolution to ensure its continued success in a changing asset management landscape and look forward to continuing to contribute to NGI's success in my capacity as a director."

Meanwhile, Darke said the appointment was an honour.

"I look forward to working with the directors and the senior leadership team to further strengthen NGI's position as a leading diversified alternative asset management business," he said.

"NGI is well placed to take advantage of the significant tailwinds benefiting alternative asset managers, with an increased focus in the minority ownership of institutional quality, boutique firms. This role is a great opportunity for me to enhance NGI's brand and profile and to deliver significant shareholder value."