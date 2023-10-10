Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Navigator Global appoints chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 10 OCT 2023   12:50PM

Navigator Global Investments (NGI) has named Stephen Darke as its new chief executive, based in Australia, following the departure of Sean McGould.

Darke will step into the role at the end of the month and take up a seat on NGI's board as an executive director.

NGI explained that its growth over the past two years and the company's growth plan justifies the need for a full-time Australia-based chief executive.

According to the global investor, the appointment is also aligned with its strategic plan to increase the level of leadership resource available to NGI and reflects the increased contribution of NGI Strategic Investments and the growth opportunities ahead of the group.

Previously, Darke worked at Macquarie Group as a managing director in its global asset management and investment banking group.

He joined Macquarie in 1999 and left in July last year to establish Arch Advisors, an independent investment management consultancy focused on advising boutique asset managers.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

NGI said Darke brings substantial experience in the alternative asset management sector, having established, managed and facilitated capital events for emerging and established investment managers and venture-backed businesses globally.

"NGI has delivered significant growth over the past few years, and the board believes it is the right time to add another high-calibre executive to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy, following early settlement of the 2026 redemption payment," NGI chair Michael Shepherd said.

"We believe Stephen's skillset and experience will be a great asset to the NGI leadership team."

McGould has led the group for the past 15 years. Going forward he will focus on developing the Lighthouse business as its chief executive and chief investment officer.

McGould will report directly to the board and despite the Lighthouse business being his primary responsibility, he will continue to support NGI and remain an executive director.

"I am very proud of the work done by the entire NGI team to build a strong foundation for NGI and to set the company up for further growth. I believe the addition of an accomplished and experienced individual like Stephen will help to enhance NGI's ability to execute its strategic plans and help the company reach its full potential," McGould said.

"I am pleased to continue to focus my time and energy on Lighthouse, which has undergone an important evolution to ensure its continued success in a changing asset management landscape and look forward to continuing to contribute to NGI's success in my capacity as a director."

Meanwhile, Darke said the appointment was an honour.

"I look forward to working with the directors and the senior leadership team to further strengthen NGI's position as a leading diversified alternative asset management business," he said.

"NGI is well placed to take advantage of the significant tailwinds benefiting alternative asset managers, with an increased focus in the minority ownership of institutional quality, boutique firms. This role is a great opportunity for me to enhance NGI's brand and profile and to deliver significant shareholder value."

Read more: LighthouseStephen DarkeSean McGouldNavigator Global InvestmentsNGI Strategic InvestmentsMacquarie GroupArch AdvisorsMichael Shepherd
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Prime Super acquires utilities provider
Macquarie flags asset management challenges
AustralianSuper grows global team with numerous hires
Macquarie reports decline in earnings amid weaker trading
Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement Trust
Platforms FUM falls $20bn: Report
MA Financial establishes Singapore office
Private markets boost Macquarie AM results
Pinnacle distribution director in new role
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.