Executive Appointments

Nanuk hires from Ellerston

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 SEP 2023   12:13PM

Nanuk Asset Management has appointed a business development consultant from Ellerston Capital.

The fund manager hired Rory Irvine to help meet growing demand from financial advisers and family office clients.

Irvine spent nearly two years as the investor relations manager at Ellerston Capital.

Prior to that he worked at AMP Capital as a client account manager in aligned wealth and client services consultant in reporting.

His past experiences include working at New Forests and Colonial First State.

Nanuk head of distribution Dan Powell said Irvine's background in the distribution sphere and energy will support the firm's ongoing growth.

"This year, we've seen growing interest in Nanuk's active ETF and managed fund coupled with the recent launch of an AUD currency hedged unit class leading to FUA exceeding $700 million. This interest has been fuelled by heightened demand from investors and advisers seeking deeper engagement with sustainable investments," he said.

In May, the sustainable and responsible investment manager added a currency hedged unit class to the Nanuk New World Fund to provide a safety net against the impact of currency fluctuations on investment returns.

The fund first launched as an unlisted fund in 2015 before listing on the ASX in 2022.

Nanuk hires from Ellerston

