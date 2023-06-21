NAB progresses closure of custody arm

NAB progresses closure of custody armBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023 12:37PM
NAB has confirmed it is on track with the wind down of its asset servicing business, including helping its existing clients in selecting a new custodian.
As part of an agreement, NAB Asset Servicing is referring some of its clients to Citi and giving its Australian custody client base the option to transition. Citi has served as NAB Asset Servicing's global custodian since 2016.
The group confirmed clients who choose to move over are expected to begin transitioning in the next 12-18 months. The closure is expected to complete in 2025.
As of March 2023, NAB Asset Servicing oversaw the assets of Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, Australian Ethical Retail Superannuation Fund, Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund, Equipsuper, Fiducian Superannuation Fund and Guild Retirement Fund.
It also looks after Brighter Super, Mason Stevens, Northern Territory Government and Public Authorities Superannuation Scheme, Prime Super, REI Super, Spirit Super and the University of Sydney.
It also looked after Maritime Super and Statewide Super before they merged with Hostplus.
NAB executive asset servicing transition David Knights told Financial Standard the appointment of a new custodian is a very important decision for clients.
"We are focused on continuing to serve clients at the high levels we are known for while supporting a seamless transition to new specialist providers that have global reach and meet our client's long-term asset servicing needs," he said.
"We are also offering career transition and support services to our colleagues who have deep specialist knowledge and have created our proud client-centric culture."
As of December, last year, NAB Asset Servicing was ranked the fifth largest custodian in Australia with $511.4 billion assets under custody a 0.4% jump since June when it sat at $509.4 billion.
For the same period, Citi held the third spot with $693.6 billion assets under custody.
The closure was originally confirmed by NAB last November, following years of mandate losses and a lack of success in offloading the business.
At the time, NAB executive asset servicing John Comito said it wasn't a decision that had been taken lightly.
