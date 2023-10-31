Newspaper icon
NAB commits to $1bn of lending to boost First Nations businesses

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 31 OCT 2023   12:47PM

NAB is ramping up its support of First Nations businesses, setting a $1 billion lending target over the next three years.

The commitment will see NAB's funding of First Nations businesses and community organisations jump by 140% from its current lending position of $413 million.

NAB group executive business and private banking Andrew Irvine told Financial Standard it's an ambitious target, but one the bank will happily beat.

"It's a goal that we're setting, but we're not constrained in our balance sheet, it's not finite if we can find more opportunities to finance First Nations businesses we will go above that.'

"We set a target because we wanted to go out there to be clear around our intentions and our goal but hopefully we will beat that and go further."

In its loan selection process, NAB will assess businesses that are 50-51% Indigenous owned while maintaining a commitment to responsible lending practices.

"From a banking requirements point of view, we're making sure we stay within the lanes we're supposed to. But we're going to do everything to be able to make sure that we get them across," said NAB national head of Indigenous business and community banking Noel Prakash.

"The challenge with a lot of these businesses is to be able to understand them enough and bring them into the bank so our credit team can assess them. The conduits that I have allow us to do that. So, we can get them in and support them."

Irvine reinforced NAB will do what it can to support as many Indigenous businesses as possible.

"Let me say it very clearly, we are open for business. We want to do much more with these communities, and we are leaning in. We will be responsible lenders, but we're working hard to help these businesses scale wherever we possibly can," he said.

According to Supply Nation, there is currently an estimated 16,000 Indigenous businesses in operation. These businesses collectively manage over $10 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 70,000 workers.

NAB added the Indigenous business sector is forecasted to grow by 4% compared to 3% for the broader business economy, making the space a lucrative option for more institutions going forward.

"Access to capital is a systemic issue, which is a challenge that many of our First Nations business owners face," said Prakash.

"We work hard to make sure we help address some of these challenges when it comes to accessing capital, and we do this through identifying new ways."

NAB seeks to offer capital to businesses through innovative means, he said.

"Internally, we are looking at innovations with our product offering, and externally, we're looking at partnerships with other corporations, government, and philanthropic organisations to make sure we find and deliver better capital to this market," he said.

NAB explained a network of specialised bankers who have undergone cultural competency training will be responsible for assisting its growing First Nations customer base.

"The training is provided by a local Indigenous organisation, and staff are run through cultural awareness. This particular one was co-created with us to suit the bankers that we're dealing with," said Prakash.

"The conversation is more around financial understanding, and making sure that our colleagues take the customer through the whole financial journey."

The announcement represents a continuation of NAB's First Nations business strategy launched in 2022.

Irvine said over the 18 months, the business has been successful, so the time was right to increase its target.

"There is a little bit of dislocation in the country right now, following the failure of the referendum," he said.

"We feel that this is an important point for us to announce an ambition for First Nations businesses, October is also Indigenous business month, so right now it's about our commitment to helping these businesses."

Read more: NABFirst NationsAndrew IrvineFinancial StandardNoel PrakashSupply Nation
