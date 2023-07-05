MySuper products bounce back: Data

The recent surge in equities should see MySuper products return an average of about 9% for FY23, according to Rainmaker Information - a finding supported by those funds that already released figures.

Modelling by Rainmaker shows superannuation returns are likely to outdo the long run median, with MySuper products returning an average of 8% to May end, only to be further buoyed by the performance of equities in June.

The ASX closed out the financial year with a total return of 14%, while in Australian dollar terms the S&P 500 did 23%. The former delivered seven positive months in the year, while the latter delivered nine.

Note, the long-term correlation between the ASX and MySuper index is 0.94.

Therefore, Rainmaker's MySuper performance index is likely to deliver a return of about 9%, the research house said. This, despite rolling 12-month returns being weighed down by the ASX's June 2022 return of -8%.

Rainmaker added that this means about half of all the funds under management in MySuper products is invested in asset classes that returned double-digit results, being international and domestic equities. Another 37% is in asset classes that saw positive returns, like Australian fixed income and cash.

The 9% average return prediction is supported by those funds that have already publicised their annual result.

AustralianSuper's default option achieved 8.22%, while Cbus did 8.5%. Ahead of them is Australian Retirement Trust, returning 10% to MySuper members.

According to Rainmaker, in terms of full-year returns, TelstraSuper and AvSuper are ones to watch. To May end they returned 10% and 9.3% respectively.