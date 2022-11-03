Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:41PM

The median return for MySuper products in September was -3.3%, causing the Rainmaker MySuper Index to see its worst annual rolling return since August 2009.

For the 12 months to September end, the MySuper index returned -6.4%. It was dragged by the -3.3% return recorded in September, which was significantly worse than August's -0.5% return. Rainmaker said the result was largely caused by the turmoil seen in the UK.

In cumulative terms, the MySuper index is back where it was in April 2021.

In the 12 months to September end, the top performing single strategy or default products came from First Super, Christian Super, Lutheran Super, State Super and CareSuper.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

The best performing lifecycle products were Australian Retirement Trust, Australian Catholic and Superannuation Fund, MLC, Telstra Super and Mine Super.

Meanwhile, not-for-profit funds outperformed retail funds too, with the former returning -5.6% for the 12 months to September end, versus the latter's -8.9%.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Looking at individual asset classes, cash was the only asset class to record a positive return at 0.4% over 12 months. Australian equities achieved a median return of -6.2% and fixed interest posted a -10.5% return.

The worst performing asset class was property, with a median return for the 12 months to September 30 of -16.9%.

Interestingly, despite the dismal median, all the top performing property options reported positive returns. Hostplus topped the pack with 15.9%, followed by Rest with 14.9%, Acumen on 14.3%, Telstra Super with 12.9%, and CareSuper with a 12.3% return.

Over the same 12-month period, the ASX 2011 listed property index returned -21.5%.

Read more: Rainmaker MySuper IndexCareSuperTelstra SuperAcumenASXAustralian Retirement TrustChristian SuperFirst SuperHostplusLutheran SuperMine SuperMLCState Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Affordable housing in Budget spotlight
Worst performing super funds named
RBA lifts rates, lifts markets
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium
Super education is professional development: ART
ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions
ASIC welcomes second ASX market resilience consultation
Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing

Editor's Choice

Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Perpetual has rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Regal Partners and BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.

FPA membership declines, deficit materialises

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:55PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) membership has fallen to 10,954 members from 11,811 last year, and the association has recorded a before-tax deficit of $1.2 million for the year ended June 30.

Financial adviser registration delayed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The government has said it will delay the financial adviser registration requirement until 1 July 2023.

MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The median return for MySuper products in September was -3.3%, causing the Rainmaker MySuper Index to see its worst annual rolling return since August 2009.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.