MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009

The median return for MySuper products in September was -3.3%, causing the Rainmaker MySuper Index to see its worst annual rolling return since August 2009.

For the 12 months to September end, the MySuper index returned -6.4%. It was dragged by the -3.3% return recorded in September, which was significantly worse than August's -0.5% return. Rainmaker said the result was largely caused by the turmoil seen in the UK.

In cumulative terms, the MySuper index is back where it was in April 2021.

In the 12 months to September end, the top performing single strategy or default products came from First Super, Christian Super, Lutheran Super, State Super and CareSuper.

The best performing lifecycle products were Australian Retirement Trust, Australian Catholic and Superannuation Fund, MLC, Telstra Super and Mine Super.

Meanwhile, not-for-profit funds outperformed retail funds too, with the former returning -5.6% for the 12 months to September end, versus the latter's -8.9%.

Looking at individual asset classes, cash was the only asset class to record a positive return at 0.4% over 12 months. Australian equities achieved a median return of -6.2% and fixed interest posted a -10.5% return.

The worst performing asset class was property, with a median return for the 12 months to September 30 of -16.9%.

Interestingly, despite the dismal median, all the top performing property options reported positive returns. Hostplus topped the pack with 15.9%, followed by Rest with 14.9%, Acumen on 14.3%, Telstra Super with 12.9%, and CareSuper with a 12.3% return.

Over the same 12-month period, the ASX 2011 listed property index returned -21.5%.