Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Munro Partners launches new fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 NOV 2023   12:30PM

Munro Partners has launched the Munro Partners Global Growth and Mid-Cap fund, managed by lead portfolio manager Qiao Ma.

The fund invests in global growth-oriented small and medium companies with a market capitalisation between US$250 million and US$30 billion, aiming to outperform the MSCI ACWI SMID Cap Index (Net) over a rolling five-to-seven-year period.

The minimum initial investment in the fund is $10,000.

Ma said the fund is designed for investors seeking long-term exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-quality global growth-oriented small and medium capitalisation equities with the potential for capital growth.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The recent underperformance of small and mid-cap indexes also provide attractive opportunities to invest in a portfolio of high-quality and fast-growing companies, she added.

Ma said many of these stocks are already part of the Munro universe, however often remain underappreciated due to size or liquidity factors, making them less suitable for other investment strategies.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"With this fund, we are introducing a dedicated portfolio to harness the potential of these smaller yet equally promising opportunities," Ma said.

"Our team follows the processes of identifying sustainable growth trends and structural themes within the global market that are frequently undervalued or overlooked by the broader market.

Leveraging this expertise, the fund will implement the same rigorous risk management processes and utilize the same network that has been the hallmark of success for our existing funds."

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Global Growth Small and Mid-Cap Fund, as well as the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund, the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund and the Munro Global Growth Fund, in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"For Australian investors and advisers, being able to access a global equities fund that is managed entirely by a successful Australian-based team with a positive track record will appeal to many looking to further diversify their portfolios," GFSM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"Having an experienced and talented fund manager, like Qiao, manage the strategy and investment team, will be a real advantage."

Ma joined Munro Partners in February, after close to six years working at Melbourne-based investment firm Cooper Investors. Before that, Ma served as Jericho Capital Asset Management's head of Asia.

Read more: Munro PartnersQiao MaDamien McIntyre
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AEP, GSFM launch Australian film fund
Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer
Munro, Tribeca now core SOHN Hearts and Minds managers
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund
GSFM strengthens distribution capabilities
GSFM names key account manager
Equities challenged but opportunities are there
GSFM promotes, hires in distribution team
ETF industry loses $5bn
Munro launches new fund

Editor's Choice

Industry fund chief steps down

ANDREW MCKEAN
The long-standing chief executive of a $6.7 billion industry fund will leave December 1, after nearly two decades at the helm.

Future Super acquires GuildSuper

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Future Super Group is ramping up its growth strategy, entering the default super space with the acquisition of GuildSuper.

Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Partners will acquire 50% of Taurus Funds Management for an upfront consideration of approximately $28 million cash.

HNW firm stages comeback to retail advice

KARREN VERGARA
A major high-net-worth financial advice firm is gearing up to re-enter the retail client space in the wake of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) that promises them less scrutiny and red tape.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.