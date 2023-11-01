Munro Partners launches new fund

Munro Partners has launched the Munro Partners Global Growth and Mid-Cap fund, managed by lead portfolio manager Qiao Ma.

The fund invests in global growth-oriented small and medium companies with a market capitalisation between US$250 million and US$30 billion, aiming to outperform the MSCI ACWI SMID Cap Index (Net) over a rolling five-to-seven-year period.

The minimum initial investment in the fund is $10,000.

Ma said the fund is designed for investors seeking long-term exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-quality global growth-oriented small and medium capitalisation equities with the potential for capital growth.

The recent underperformance of small and mid-cap indexes also provide attractive opportunities to invest in a portfolio of high-quality and fast-growing companies, she added.

Ma said many of these stocks are already part of the Munro universe, however often remain underappreciated due to size or liquidity factors, making them less suitable for other investment strategies.

"With this fund, we are introducing a dedicated portfolio to harness the potential of these smaller yet equally promising opportunities," Ma said.

"Our team follows the processes of identifying sustainable growth trends and structural themes within the global market that are frequently undervalued or overlooked by the broader market.

Leveraging this expertise, the fund will implement the same rigorous risk management processes and utilize the same network that has been the hallmark of success for our existing funds."

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Global Growth Small and Mid-Cap Fund, as well as the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund, the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund and the Munro Global Growth Fund, in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"For Australian investors and advisers, being able to access a global equities fund that is managed entirely by a successful Australian-based team with a positive track record will appeal to many looking to further diversify their portfolios," GFSM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"Having an experienced and talented fund manager, like Qiao, manage the strategy and investment team, will be a real advantage."

Ma joined Munro Partners in February, after close to six years working at Melbourne-based investment firm Cooper Investors. Before that, Ma served as Jericho Capital Asset Management's head of Asia.