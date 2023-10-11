Newspaper icon
Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023

Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

The year to September 2023 saw multi-asset funds suffer $974 million in outflows, the longest run of money leaving managed funds on Calastone's record.

In September alone, multi-asset funds shed $288 million, also one of the worst months Calastone has seen of investors taking their money elsewhere.

Between 2019 and 2021, multi-asset funds experienced only one month of outflows. But since the start of 2023, six months recorded net outflows.

Calastone director Marsha Lee said mixed-asset funds were created to benefit from the way equities and bonds have traditionally moved - when one goes up, the other had tended to go down.

"This meant you could achieve a better return for a chosen level of risk. The trouble is that bond and equity markets have moved largely in tandem in the last 18 months or so which is leading investors to question whether they can do better elsewhere for a similar risk profile," she said.

"This reappraisal is clearly driving investors out the doors. Mixed-asset funds used to enjoy steady inflows month in, month out, as investors had them cemented into savings plans, but this no longer seems to be the case."

Property funds also had a tough quarter, losing $199 million marked by Calastone as its largest on record. Commercial property particularly was hit hard in the second half of 2022, both in Australia and globally as the market adjusted to a higher interest rate environment.

"In 2023, values have seen much more modest declines, but investors seem in no mood to dip their toes back in. Property tends to have lots of borrowing so higher rates are hitting cash flows in the sector as well as asset valuations, while a slowing economy is bad for tenant demand," she said.

Overall, managed equity funds saw inflows of $705 million in the September quarter. Inflows were down 81% on a year-on-year basis. Just under half of the quarter's inflows went to Australian stocks, a net $306 million.

"The bond markets are in the driving seat for the time being - and bond yields are essential to calculating what equities should be worth. One moment, inflation comes in better than expected or central banks hitting pause on interest rates causes a bond market rally," Lee said.

"This, along with investor hopes for a soft economic landing, gives equities a boost. The next moment, policymakers take the punchbowl away with a warning that rates will stay high for the foreseeable future - bond yields surge and equity markets sag."

