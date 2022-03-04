NEWS
Investment

MSCI, FTSE Russell drop Russia from indexes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   10:49AM

Both MSCI and FTSE Russell have moved to drop Russian equities from their indexes and reclassify the country, citing accessibility requirements.

The index providers announced their decisions yesterday, to take effect next week.

MSCI said the MSCI Russia Indexes will be reclassified from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status. In doing so, they will sit alongside the indexes for Argentina, Jamaica, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Malta, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, and Palestine. Ukraine is also classified as a Standalone Market by MSCI.

"The reclassification decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI Indexes, including standard, custom and derived indexes, at a price that is effectively zero and as of the close of 9 March 2022," MSCI said.

The decision follows consultation with institutional investors on the accessibility and investability of the Russian equity market, with respondents overwhelmingly deeming it uninvestable.

Earlier this week MSCI downgraded Russia's ESG rating, dropping from BBB to BB with a negative outlook.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell will delete Russia from all its equity indices from March 7.

"Russia index constituents that are listed on the [Moscow Exchange] MOEX will be deleted at a zero value..." it said.

Following that, FTSE Russell will classify Russia as an 'Unclassified' market.

Russia will remain in all fixed income indices for now, FTSE Russell confirmed.

In its most recent update in September 2021, FTSE Russell placed Russia on its watch list, considering reclassifying it from Secondary Emerging to Advanced Emerging.

