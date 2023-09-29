Newspaper icon
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 29 SEP 2023   12:10AM

The director for manager selection services at Morningstar has left the firm after more than seven years.

Aman Ramrakha initially joined the research house in 2018 as the director of manager research ratings for APAC before he was appointed to his current role in June 2021.

Ramrakha succeeded Chris Douglas, who resigned in early 2018 after 12 years with the firm.

Following Tim Murphy's departure as the director of manager research for APAC late last year, Ramrakha transitioned to the investment team in January 2023 to report to the head of portfolio management and solutions Jody Fitzgerald.

The research house confirmed that his position will not be replaced.

Morningstar chief investment officer Matt Wacher said: "We would like to thank Aman for all his contribution over the last five years and we wish him all the best in the next step of his career."

Ramrakha has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry that spans experience in technical services, consulting, and advisory.

He previously worked as a consultant at Aon and manager of superannuation services at KPMG.

Ramrakha then spent time working at the Commonwealth Bank as national technical manager and senior financial planner before moving to BT Financial Group as its head of technical services.

He then returned to CBA in September 2007 where he was an executive manager of research for the next 11 years before joining Morningstar.

At CBA, Ramrakha was responsible for the investment and insurance research function within the wealth management advice business.

Ramrakha is also a member of the ASX-listed Future Generation Global Fund's investment committee.

