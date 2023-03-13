Newspaper icon
Morningstar launches managed accounts portfolios

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 MAR 2023   12:12PM

Morningstar has launched six managed accounts products that aim to help financial advisers achieve their clients' investment objectives.

The Medalist Core Portfolios use both active and passive investment strategies across managed funds and exchange-traded funds.

The six portfolios, currently available on the Macquarie Wrap and Praemium platforms, are the Conservative, Moderate, Balanced, Growth, High Growth and All Growth options.

HUB24 is due to add the portfolios to its platform on March 21 and other platforms will follow.

Morningstar head of institutional portfolio management and solutions Jody Fitzgerald said the portfolios use both active and passive strategies where appropriate.

"Within each asset class, we assess the probability of active management delivering outperformance. Where our analysis shows this to be less likely, we opt for passive management. This approach supports achievement of the portfolio's long-term objectives while providing investors with a competitively priced overall solution," Fitzgerald said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The Growth option, for example, aims to outperform over a rolling seven-year period, investing 70% in growth and 30% in defensive assets.

The Conservative option invests in 85% defensive assets and the remainder in growth assets. It aims to outperform the asset-weighted benchmark over a rolling three-year period.

The six portfolios charge investment management fees of 0.275% per annum, which includes GST.

From May 2023, Morningstar will introduce the Medalist Rating to replace current the Analyst Rating that uses a gold, silver and bronze grading system.

The aim is to provide a single, forward-looking rating for financial advisers, AFSLs and investors to use, Morningstar said, noting that the methodology of assessing People, Process and Parent will not change.

