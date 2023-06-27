More pension funds, insurers impacted by MOVEit mass-hack

Among other companies to confirm their involvement, a second US pension fund has notified members their personal information was stolen in the same breach impacting members of CalPERS.

The California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) told members a vulnerability in file transfer application MOVEit, which it uses to pass information on to PBI Research Services, was exploited, giving an unauthorised party access to members' data.

Similar to CalPERS, CalSTRS uses PBI to ensure payments are not sent after a member has passed away. PBI also locates missing pension plan participants and missing beneficiaries and relatives. It is used by thousands of companies worldwide.

CalSTRS did not disclose how many members were impacted by the breach, however reports suggest it is more than 400,000.

"Immediately after learning of the exploit from PBI, CalSTRS initiated an investigation and worked to identify the members and beneficiaries whose information was involved," it said.

Also like CalPERS, the information accessed included names, birth dates and social security numbers.

"We know that members may be concerned, and CalSTRS is committed to ensuring the privacy and security of our members' personal information," the fund said.

Impacted CalSTRS members were due to start receiving letters informing them of next steps this week.

The true scale of the breach is not yet known. CalPERS had more than 750,000 members impacted by the breach, while insurer Genworth Financial was also a subject of the hack, with as many as 2.7 million policyholders' information - including social security details - accessed. Meanwhile, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York notified the Attorney General of Maine that the information of 1.48 million customers was stolen.

In some good news, the Sacramento County Employees' Retirement System said that while it uses the death audit services of Berwyn Group, which recently merged with PBI, none of its member data was accessed in the hack.

Law firms Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Console & Associates are already investigating claims on behalf of current and future CalPERS retirees whose information was stolen in the attack, while Console & Associates said it is doing the same for Genworth policyholders.