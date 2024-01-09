Newspaper icon
More outflows for Platinum

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024   12:38PM

Platinum Asset Management reported another month of net outflows as the fund manager confirmed the start date of its new chief executive.

In December 2023, Platinum recorded net outflows of about $235 million to finish the year with $15.4 billion in total funds under management (FUM).

Compared to December 2022, Platinum's FUM was 15% higher at $18.2 billion.

A large portion of net outflows stemmed from the Platinum Trust Funds of about $130 million. Platinum Trust Funds include eight unlisted managed funds and the Platinum Global Transition Fund.

Platinum's newly named chief executive Jeff Peters officially started his new role on January 8 following the approval of his working visa that will allow him to migrate from the US to Australia.

The fund manager announced in December that Peters will replace Andrew Clifford. It also announced a shake up to its board of directors.

Platinum co-founder Clifford remains in the roles of co-chief investment officer and co-portfolio manager of the global and Asia strategies.

Among other active fund managers, GQG Partners ended 2023 at a record high of US$120.6 billion ($179.4bn), up from 7% in November.

"We are pleased to have again delivered for our clients and shareholders this year. We expect continued business momentum in 2024 and begin the year with a promising pipeline for potential new business," GQG said.

Meanwhile, Magellan reported an uptick in its FUM, closing the year at $35.8 billion from $35.2 billion in November.

On an average basis for the six months to December 2023, Magellan's FUM was $36.9 billion - down 31% compared to the prior corresponding period.

Read more: MagellanPlatinum Asset ManagementPlatinum Trust FundsAndrew CliffordGQG PartnersJeff Peters
