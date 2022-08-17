Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Moody's RMS appoints regional managing director

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:38PM

Moody's Analytics has appointed Andrew Hare managing director, Asia Pacific for its RMS business.

Hare joins from Aon's insurance advisory business Aon Inpoint where he was managing director and head of the Asia business. In total, he spent 17 years at Aon including as managing director of strategy and growth across Asia Pacific for Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

In the new role, Hare will be based in Singapore and report to RMS general manager Michael Steel and Moody's Analytics head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Wael Jadallah.

Hare will be responsible for integrating and leading the strategy and execution across the combined RMS and Moody's Analytics insurance operations, as well as overseeing client relationships and business development.

"Andrew brings extensive experience in the insurance industry, as well as a thorough understanding of the diverse risk requirements in Asia Pacific, where he has built industry-leading teams and capabilities that have delivered deep insights and added value to insurers and reinsurers," Steel said.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew and look forward to the positive impact he will have on RMS and Moody's Analytics clients. We have always placed a high value on the Asia Pacific region, and Andrew's appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to providing leading insight, data, and analytics to our clients, communities, and the industry."

Also commenting on his appointment, Hare said he is delighted to be working to deliver an "integrated risk assessment strategy that will help clients and communities decode risk and unlock opportunity."

"Climate change and natural catastrophes, such as flood, fire, earthquake, and typhoon, continue to wreak havoc on the Asia Pacific region. Following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as chronic supply-chain disruptions, heightened cyber-attacks, social and economic inflation, and global geopolitical uncertainty, many economies and communities in the region are continuing their long road to recovery," he said.

"RMS, with the combination of capabilities with Moody's Analytics, is uniquely positioned to provide a deep understanding of the region's evolving risk profile and increase confidence in risk management and selection."

