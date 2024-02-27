Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

MLC Life Insurance hires from Cbus

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:30PM

MLC Life Insurance has appointed Mirella Robinson to the newly created role of chief technology officer.

Robinson, who brings 20 years' experience to the role, most recently served as chief information and technology officer at Cbus.

Prior to Cbus, Robinson was general manager of delivery, data analytics and technology at Latitude Financial Services.

In her new role, Robinson will work to improve the systems, processes and industry-leading technology needed for the life insurance group to offer a positive experience for its advisers and customers, as well as superannuation funds, trustees, and their members.

MLC Life Insurance chief executive Kent Griffin said he is pleased to have someone with Robinson's background and expertise joining the group to help deliver on its strategy.

"Mirella has a proven track record of delivering customer experience by building strong teams, driving innovation, agility, and performance in diverse and complex environments," Griffin said.

"Given the importance of technology in delivering our strategy that puts the customer at the centre of what we do, I'm excited to draw from Mirella's impressive experience as we create this crucial role."

Meanwhile, Robinson said: "Throughout my career, I've focused on solving problems to help people.

"Making sure customers are able to enjoy a great experience by accessing safe and simple systems is integral to the work of a chief technology officer."

"MLC Life Insurance is one of Australia's oldest and most trusted life insurers, and I'm excited to bring my experience to continue to improve an already excellent proposition for customers and partners."

Read more: MLC Life InsuranceCbusMirella RobinsonKent Griffin
