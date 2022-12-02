Newspaper icon
MLC Life adds to board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022   11:47AM

Catherine Dubé has been appointed as an independent, non-executive director on the board of MLC Life, effective December 16.

As part of MLC's planned board renewal, Dubé will also be appointed chair of the board audit committee, replacing Sandra Birkensleigh who has served for 10 years.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, Dubé is currently a non-executive director of Guild Group Holding and Guild Insurance Limited, and chair of the Guild Group Audit and Risk Committees.

She also serves as a non-executive director and Audit Committee chair for AssetInsure and for Challenger Retirement and Investment Services.

Previously, Dube was chief risk officer at AIG for seven years.

Chair Peter Grey said he is delighted to welcome Dubé to the MLCL board.

"Catherine is an experienced non-executive director, with a proven record in delivering sustainable business growth, managing risk and regulatory complexity and motivating organisations to deliver in a competitive landscape," he said.

"Her understanding of the issues impacting our sector will be important as we execute the next phase of MLCL's business strategy."

Grey also thanked Birkensleigh for her many years of service.

"She has played an instrumental role in guiding our business through significant change, including the acquisition of MLCL by Nippon Life and the transformation required to become a standalone life insurer," he said.

"Sandra leaves MLCL well placed for future success."

Meanwhile, Dubé said: "I'm very much looking forward to joining MLCL and making a genuine contribution to the Board and the organisation as MLCL seeks to achieve its ambition of becoming Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer."

