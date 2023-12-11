Newspaper icon
Mirova seeks €350m for new sustainable land management fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 11 DEC 2023   12:48PM

Natixis Investment Managers affiliate Mirova has successfully completed its Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) fund and started a new strategy, the Mirova Sustainable Land Fund 2 (MSLF2), aiming to raise €350 million from public bodies and institutional investors.

The fund seeks to support the transition and decarbonisation of agricultural and forestry value chains, with a view to generate financial gains and positive impact in terms of climate change adaptation and mitigation, biodiversity preservation and social inclusion, particularly for women in emerging countries.

Mirova said MSLF2 will be structured as a blended finance vehicle, combining public and private capital. By committing public funds to reduce risk, the fund aims to attract private investors to mobilise additional capital for sustainable land management, and the conservation of natural resources.

MSLF2 will primarily function through debt financing, leveraging the strong technical expertise of its nearly 20-person team and established connections with experts in nature protection and restoration.

Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson commented: "Mirova is a pioneer in combining sustainable development with long-term returns."

"The launch of the Mirova Sustainable Land Fund 2 gives Australian super funds and other institutional investors access to an exciting opportunity to invest in natural capital and sustainable land management through a world leading responsible finance manager."

