Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Mirova names deputy chief executive

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:38PM

The Natixis IM-affiliated asset management company has appointed Guillaume Abel as its deputy chief executive to accelerate growth.

In his new role, Paris-based Abel will oversee the global functions of development, sustainability research, finance, risk, legal and compliance and operations of 60 employees.

He will report directly to chief executive Philippe Zaouati.

Previously, Abel was head of business development and a member of the executive committee of Ostrum Asset Management, another affiliate of Natixis investment.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Abel commented that he is delighted to join Mirova's team and to help accelerate its global development.

"This will include an effective organisational and operational base, continuous innovation in product development and ESG research, as well as governance adapted to Mirova's global and local dimension with its teams of experts based on four continents," he said.

Zaouati added he is pleased that Guillaume is joining at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth.

"As we now have a global footprint with the recent acquisition of SunFunder, I am confident that Guillaume's outstanding experience and knowledge will be invaluable in furthering our mission and becoming the global leader in impact investing," he concluded.

Read more: MirovaNatixisGuillaume AbelOstrum Asset ManagementPhilippe Zaouati
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AXA IM Alts bolsters natural capital platform
Macquarie AM, Mirova seal distribution deal
What fund selectors want: Natixis
Natixis hires sustainable investing lead
Natixis launches racial equity strategy
Flexstone appoints head of ESG
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Stand still, get left behind
Natixis announces global c-suite changes
Fund manager strengthens alternatives capabilities

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.