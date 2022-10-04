Mirova names deputy chief executive

Mirova names deputy chief executiveBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022 12:38PM
The Natixis IM-affiliated asset management company has appointed Guillaume Abel as its deputy chief executive to accelerate growth.
In his new role, Paris-based Abel will oversee the global functions of development, sustainability research, finance, risk, legal and compliance and operations of 60 employees.
He will report directly to chief executive Philippe Zaouati.
Previously, Abel was head of business development and a member of the executive committee of Ostrum Asset Management, another affiliate of Natixis investment.
Abel commented that he is delighted to join Mirova's team and to help accelerate its global development.
"This will include an effective organisational and operational base, continuous innovation in product development and ESG research, as well as governance adapted to Mirova's global and local dimension with its teams of experts based on four continents," he said.
Zaouati added he is pleased that Guillaume is joining at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth.
"As we now have a global footprint with the recent acquisition of SunFunder, I am confident that Guillaume's outstanding experience and knowledge will be invaluable in furthering our mission and becoming the global leader in impact investing," he concluded.
