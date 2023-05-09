Mine Super to close Choice option

Mine Super to close Choice optionBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023 12:44PM
Read more: Mine Super, APRA, TWUSUPER
The industry fund is shuttering one of its Choice investment options that was recently highlighted by APRA as an underperformer.
Following a review of its Super investment menu, Mine Super is closing its Conservative Balanced Choice option later this month. The option will remain for pension members, as will the option that's part of the fund's Lifecycle strategy.
Those invested in the option will see their superannuation savings transferred to the fund's Balanced option if they don't make another selection, the fund said.
The recent Choice heatmaps from APRA painted the Conservative Balanced option crimson for its poor returns, achieving net return of 4.50% over eight years to June 2022 and 3.60% over five years.
Two other Mine Super options were also in the red, its Growth Super and High Growth Super options. Over eight years, they returned 5.75% and 6.47% respectively.
Prior to 2021, the Conservative Balanced option was the fund's Balanced option. In December that year Mine Super introduced a new Balanced option.
Mine Super is currently in the process of merging with TWUSUPER, having signed a Heads of Agreement in April to form a $20 billion fund. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2024.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers
How this budget was built
Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives
Budget delivers surplus, with a catch
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Investing for the future - how NFPs can navigate a high-interest environment
Musings on the $3m cap consultation paper
Allison Hill
QIC LIMITED