Mine Super to close Choice option

The industry fund is shuttering one of its Choice investment options that was recently highlighted by APRA as an underperformer.

Following a review of its Super investment menu, Mine Super is closing its Conservative Balanced Choice option later this month. The option will remain for pension members, as will the option that's part of the fund's Lifecycle strategy.

Those invested in the option will see their superannuation savings transferred to the fund's Balanced option if they don't make another selection, the fund said.

The recent Choice heatmaps from APRA painted the Conservative Balanced option crimson for its poor returns, achieving net return of 4.50% over eight years to June 2022 and 3.60% over five years.

Two other Mine Super options were also in the red, its Growth Super and High Growth Super options. Over eight years, they returned 5.75% and 6.47% respectively.

Prior to 2021, the Conservative Balanced option was the fund's Balanced option. In December that year Mine Super introduced a new Balanced option.

Mine Super is currently in the process of merging with TWUSUPER, having signed a Heads of Agreement in April to form a $20 billion fund. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2024.