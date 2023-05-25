Mercer Super to take on corporate fund

Mercer Super is set to add several hundred million in funds under management by way of another merger, this time with a Melbourne-based corporate superannuation fund.

Mercer has confirmed it is undertaking a successor fund transfer with the Holden Employees Superannuation Fund (HESF), to be completed on or around June 1. The two formally began discussions in December 2022 after HESF flagged cost pressures associated with its diminishing size.

HESF was established in 1999 as a home for the retirement savings of employees and former employees of GM Holden, but it was closed to new members not long after in September 2003, with new employees defaulted into MTAA Super (now Spirit Super).

The fund has been in decline for some time. At its height in 2013, it had just shy of 6000 members and $751.3 million.

However, it declined further when, in October 2017, Holden ceased manufacturing its cars in Australia and again in 2020 when engineering and design were closed and Holdens ceased to be sold locally. Now, only GM Holden's parts and services business remains.

At the time of its 2022 annual report, HESF had 1753 members and $313.5 million in total assets.

Mercer and HESF have an existing relationship, with the former serving as fund secretary, actuary, administrator, and risk management consultant.

"We're very proud of the partnership we've built with HESF over many years and look forward to welcoming HESF members to Mercer Super in the coming weeks," Mercer Super chief executive Tim Barber said in a statement.

"Mercer Super is on a growth trajectory, and our intention is to keep growing and investing in Mercer Super for the benefit of our members.

"Scale provides natural flow-on effects for members, with the identifiable benefit being competitive fees. But there are broader, less tangible benefits that are equally important, such as enhanced education, engagement, expanded choice and an improved member experience, all of which add value to members."

Previously, HESF told members: "The trustee believes that moving to the Mercer Super Trust will offer enhanced support and services for members, including access to a wide range of investment options, member tools and advice solutions."

It marks the third merger for Mercer this year, following the SFTs with BT Super and Lutheran Super.