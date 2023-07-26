Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the former's Australian business.

Pengana will look to leverage Mercer's global investment reach across private credit markets amid its plans to release several unique private credit investments locally.

"Our investors will benefit from Mercer's scale and access to private credit opportunities across the globe," said Pengana chief executive Russel Pillemer.

"We are delighted to have secured Mercer's commitment to support our plans to democratise global private credit investments for both Australian retail and high net worth investors."

As previously announced in April, the launch of Pengana Credit was preceded by a $200 million seed funding round poured into the new business by partner Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP).

"Private credit has seen phenomenal growth around the globe as one of the most exciting asset classes available, yet until now there has been a severe lack of global private credit investment options in Australia," Pillemer added.

"We plan to change that with Mercer's support, along with the backing of Soul Patts."

Mercer's alternative investments practice advises on US$164 billion in global alternatives assets, with 240 investment professionals dedicated to alternative asset classes.

Its investment leader across Australia and New Zealand Simon Eagleton concurred with Pillemer and said private credit is a valuable and highly sought-after asset class.

"We're delighted to be working with Pengana on their new offering in this space," he said.

"The Pengana team's innovative and forward-thinking approach, coupled with our global credentials and capability, delivers a compelling proposition for Australian investors looking to access global private credit investments."

In June, Pengana made its first key appointments to the credit arm and welcomed former JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch executive Nehemiah Richardson as its chief executive and former Citi Australia treasurer Charles Finkelstein as the chief investment officer.

Richardson noted the significance of Mercer's appointment regarding the value the fund would add to the construction of the portfolios.

"... which will help underpin attractive floating rate income aimed at providing welcome relief to investors who are concerned about preserving the value of their money, while earning accretive returns," he said.

"It has been fantastic to be able to work with Mercer's local and global team to gain access to global managers that underpin our investment proposition."