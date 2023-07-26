Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   11:27AM

Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the former's Australian business.

Pengana will look to leverage Mercer's global investment reach across private credit markets amid its plans to release several unique private credit investments locally.

"Our investors will benefit from Mercer's scale and access to private credit opportunities across the globe," said Pengana chief executive Russel Pillemer.

"We are delighted to have secured Mercer's commitment to support our plans to democratise global private credit investments for both Australian retail and high net worth investors."

As previously announced in April, the launch of Pengana Credit was preceded by a $200 million seed funding round poured into the new business by partner Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP).

"Private credit has seen phenomenal growth around the globe as one of the most exciting asset classes available, yet until now there has been a severe lack of global private credit investment options in Australia," Pillemer added.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"We plan to change that with Mercer's support, along with the backing of Soul Patts."

Mercer's alternative investments practice advises on US$164 billion in global alternatives assets, with 240 investment professionals dedicated to alternative asset classes.

Its investment leader across Australia and New Zealand Simon Eagleton concurred with Pillemer and said private credit is a valuable and highly sought-after asset class.

"We're delighted to be working with Pengana on their new offering in this space," he said.

"The Pengana team's innovative and forward-thinking approach, coupled with our global credentials and capability, delivers a compelling proposition for Australian investors looking to access global private credit investments."

In June, Pengana made its first key appointments to the credit arm and welcomed former JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch executive Nehemiah Richardson as its chief executive and former Citi Australia treasurer Charles Finkelstein as the chief investment officer.

Richardson noted the significance of Mercer's appointment regarding the value the fund would add to the construction of the portfolios.

"... which will help underpin attractive floating rate income aimed at providing welcome relief to investors who are concerned about preserving the value of their money, while earning accretive returns," he said.

"It has been fantastic to be able to work with Mercer's local and global team to gain access to global managers that underpin our investment proposition."

Read more: MercerPengana Capital GroupPengana CreditCiti AustraliaNehemiah RichardsonRussel PillemerCharles FinkelsteinJP MorganMerrill LynchSimon EagletonSoul PattsWashington H. Soul Pattinson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platforms FUM falls $20bn: Report
UK pensions tapped to strengthen local startups
Pengana appoints leaders for private credit division
Advance Asset Management ceases direct distribution
4D Infrastructure welcomes new investment director
Consulting triopoly dominates NFP super
Mercer scoops up third BT business unit
Soul Patts gives $200m to Pengana offering
Mercer names strategic relationships lead
BT to wind up Retirement Wrap

Editor's Choice

AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:51AM
Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:27AM
Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the firm's former's Australian business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.