Investment
Mercer identifies investment opportunities for 2023

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022   12:38PM

Mercer Australia has constructed a series of themes that it believes can help shape investor decision making, giving them the best chance of long-term success.

Although the world is in a state of flux on various fronts, including an economic slowdown amid monetary tightening, inflation ballooning above central bank targets, and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Mercer Déjà new report said all is not lost. It suggests investors heed three themes - history rhyme, position for transition, and degrees of freedom - to find success in 2023 and beyond.

"Inflation has been one of the driving themes and concerns for investors over the past 12 months. Even if many believe inflation is beginning to slow, it is unclear how long it will take to return to a level that resembles central bank targets," Mercer said.

As such, the report stated that a shift to assets targeting longer-term inflation-sensitive revenues may be a sensible rule of thumb for investors to consider.

"Natural resource stocks provide such revenues, and - despite the performance of underlying commodities - are still arguably under loved given underserved global energy and materials demand," Mercer said.

On the energy transition, the report said: "We suggest investors stick to their principles on sustainability but ensure that efforts to 'clean' portfolios are aligned with the need to green the planet."

Though often overlooked by investors are mining stocks that are crucial to the transition and offer an element of inflation protection.

Mercer senior strategic investment research specialist Matt Scott commented: "Sustainability investors have focussed on quality growth investments in a decade which, until recently, rewarded such an approach. Upstream stocks tend to be messier and to have more of a value bias; engaging in this area is key for the transition, and investors should not be afraid to get their hands 'dirty'."

Further, the report highlighted that private market product offerings are reflective of the significant evolution in fund availability and portfolio design to provide investors with access to a broad range of opportunities (including secondary, open-ended, evergreen and continuation funds).

"A key attribute of private markets is the way they have become highly responsive to the needs of the global marketplace while also providing access to patient capital that allows innovative businesses to take a long-term view on growth," the report said.

"Investors can benefit from this, utilising exposure to private markets to gain access to a greater portion of the global economy than is possible via public markets. This is particularly pertinent in the current environment as economic growth becomes more challenging to come by and in our view will likely be increasingly driven by the private markets space.

"Committing to private equity during recession years and near-subsequent years has typically been rewarding for investors."

Mercer also flagged that becoming a provider of liquidity in stressed or dislocated situations is an important instance of operational alpha. It believes opportunistic credit strategies are well placed to capitalise in such circumstances.

Finally, regarding dynamic diversifications, Mercer said in a very different market environment, investors should consider the best approach to diversification to meet their risk/return goals.

"Macro and trend hedge fund strategies (as part of a diversified hedge fund portfolio) may be beneficial in an inflationary period - not due to any specific inflation linking but rather to capitalise on the transitional nature of markets," it added.

