Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Mercer embroiled in greenwashing allegations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   8:45AM

Setting a precedent, the corporate watchdog has taken Mercer Superannuation Australia to court for alleged greenwashing conduct.

Mercer marketed the Sustainable Plus options, available in the Mercer Super Trust (MST), as suitable for members who "are deeply committed to sustainability' because they excluded investments in companies involved in carbon intensive fossil fuels like thermal coal," according to ASIC.

Mercer told members on its website that certain companies were excluded in their investments, such as those producing alcohol and operating in gambling.

For example, 19 companies involved in gambling such as Aristocrat Leisure, Caesar's Entertainment Inc, Crown Resorts and Tabcorp Holdings were excluded in the options, Mercer said.

Another 15 companies like Budweiser Brewing, Carlsberg AS, Heineken and Treasury Wine Estates were also omitted.

In doing so, ASIC said Mercer made false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct that could mislead the public.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"There is increased demand for sustainability-related financial products, and with that comes the growing risk of misleading marketing and greenwashing. If financial products make sustainable investment claims to investors and potential investors, they need to reflect the true position. If investments in certain industries like fossil fuels are said to be excluded, this promise must be upheld," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court.

"This is the first time ASIC has taken an Australian entity to court regarding alleged greenwashing conduct, and it reflects our continuing efforts to ensure sustainability-related claims made by financial institutions are accurate," she said.

By taking Mercer to the Federal Court, ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties. It also wants the court to impose injunctions that prevent Mercer from continuing to make any of the alleged misleading statements on its website, and orders requiring Mercer to publicise any contraventions found by the court.

Mercer Superannuation Australia is the trustee of MST.

"Mercer has co-operated with ASIC throughout its investigation, and will continue to carefully consider ASIC's concerns with respect to this matter. It would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter is now before the courts," a Mercer spokesperson said in a statement.

The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the Federal Court.

ASIC has already slapped over $140,000 in infringement notices relating to greenwashing issues. Vanguard Investments Australia, Diversa Trustees, Tlou Energy and Black Mountain Energy have all copped a fine.

Read more: Mercer Superannuation AustraliaMercer Super TrustSarah CourtSustainable Plus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advice group convicted of hawking
Mining company shares manipulator sentenced
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
What you read in 2022
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
Adviser imprisoned for super fraud
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member

Editor's Choice

What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australians' definition of wealth has evolved from homeownership to financial flexibility for pursuing passions and supporting loved ones.

Stafford Capital Partners launches sustainable timber impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:36PM
Stafford Capital Partners has reached initial close of a carbon offset and sustainable timberland impact strategy that will see investment in Australian and New Zealand assets form part of the portfolio.

SMSF sector hit the reset button: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
The introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017 saw contributions into SMSFs plummet by 60%. While it didn't take them long to bounce back, how they're used has changed.

HESTA investment committee chair to depart

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
HESTA investment committee chair and independent director Mark Burgess will step down from the board at the end of June following six years in the role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.