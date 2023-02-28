Mercer embroiled in greenwashing allegations

Setting a precedent, the corporate watchdog has taken Mercer Superannuation Australia to court for alleged greenwashing conduct.

Mercer marketed the Sustainable Plus options, available in the Mercer Super Trust (MST), as suitable for members who "are deeply committed to sustainability' because they excluded investments in companies involved in carbon intensive fossil fuels like thermal coal," according to ASIC.

Mercer told members on its website that certain companies were excluded in their investments, such as those producing alcohol and operating in gambling.

For example, 19 companies involved in gambling such as Aristocrat Leisure, Caesar's Entertainment Inc, Crown Resorts and Tabcorp Holdings were excluded in the options, Mercer said.

Another 15 companies like Budweiser Brewing, Carlsberg AS, Heineken and Treasury Wine Estates were also omitted.

In doing so, ASIC said Mercer made false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct that could mislead the public.

"There is increased demand for sustainability-related financial products, and with that comes the growing risk of misleading marketing and greenwashing. If financial products make sustainable investment claims to investors and potential investors, they need to reflect the true position. If investments in certain industries like fossil fuels are said to be excluded, this promise must be upheld," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court.

"This is the first time ASIC has taken an Australian entity to court regarding alleged greenwashing conduct, and it reflects our continuing efforts to ensure sustainability-related claims made by financial institutions are accurate," she said.

By taking Mercer to the Federal Court, ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties. It also wants the court to impose injunctions that prevent Mercer from continuing to make any of the alleged misleading statements on its website, and orders requiring Mercer to publicise any contraventions found by the court.

Mercer Superannuation Australia is the trustee of MST.

"Mercer has co-operated with ASIC throughout its investigation, and will continue to carefully consider ASIC's concerns with respect to this matter. It would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter is now before the courts," a Mercer spokesperson said in a statement.

The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the Federal Court.

ASIC has already slapped over $140,000 in infringement notices relating to greenwashing issues. Vanguard Investments Australia, Diversa Trustees, Tlou Energy and Black Mountain Energy have all copped a fine.