Menopause: The silent economic crisis

For most of us, women's reproductive concerns remain taboo in the workplace. However, with menopause estimated to be robbing women of at least $17 billion in retirement, calls for mandated menopause leave are growing.

It's commonly accepted that the first mention of menopause, or at least its symptoms, came from Aristotle in the fourth century BC, however it wasn't until 1831 that a French physician coined the term. If you think about how long this took, it's not difficult to understand why it's also taken so long for society, particularly employers, to recognise the toll it can take on a woman's life.

A 2021 study by Circle In and the Victorian Women's Trust found 80% of women experiencing menopause were affected at work but only 70% would feel comfortable speaking with their manager about it. The same study found many women find it so difficult to manage both their symptoms and their work that they consider taking a career break or opt to retire early. Backing this, recent studies in the UK, conducted as part of an as-yet unsuccessful campaign for menopause leave, indicate that almost 25% of menopausal women experienced symptoms so extreme they were taking extended leave or retiring early.

So, while menopause awareness is growing, not enough is being done to address the significant impact this stage of life can have on women's careers and retirement outcomes.

According to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST), menopause is costing Australian women $17 billion in lost earnings and retirement savings.

In Australia, close to 27% of women retire before their 55th birthday and they do so with about 40% less superannuation than the average man. In its submission to the last federal budget, AIST said women aged 45 to 54 retired on average at age 52.1; about 7.1 years earlier than planned and 7.4 years earlier than men. In doing so, about 45% say it's due to "own sickness, injury or disability". The percentage of women between 55 and 59 that cite the same reasons is almost half at 23.7%, but the total number of female retirees in each age group is broadly similar, AIST said.

AIST said a difference of 21.2% between otherwise identical cohorts amounts to a 'health crisis' in under 55-year-old women, one that should be investigated by the Office for Women so that the impact on their ability to work could be quantified, and appropriate policy and public health responses could be initiated.

"A woman retiring at the average age for a man would accrue an additional 7.4 years of income and superannuation which, based on average earnings of $70,626.40 a year, amounts to lost salary and wages of more than $522,635 and foregone superannuation of more than $54,880," AIST's modelling shows.

The collective loss of earnings and superannuation over 7.4 years was more than $17 billion, if a modest estimate of 28,700 or 10% of retire early due to menopausal symptoms. However, the economic loss doubles to more than $35 billion if the forementioned 21.2% difference is applied.

It's clear to see that menopause is exacerbating the challenges women face in retirement, contributing to women over-55 now being the largest group of homeless in Australia.

As such, Maurice Blackburn is calling for mandated menopause leave as part of a broader campaign that includes paid menstrual leave. Alongside several trade unions, the law firm is pushing for the federal government to recognise the various impacts menopause can have on a woman day-to-day, particularly her ability to work.

Jessica Heron, an employment and industrial lawyer at Maurice Blackburn, says women should be given additional flexible work entitlements and an additional 12 paid leave days a year to manage pain and symptoms related to their reproductive system.

Unfortunately, such action requires an amendment to the Fair Work Act, something that takes time and requires near-bulletproof data and expert research to get over the line. As also highlighted by AIST, such research doesn't exist.

Heron hopes the campaign will secure funding to produce a thorough expert report on the matter and the cost to the economy.

"We know with any numbers that it's impossible for them to be accurate... most estimates of this hypothetical nature are or will be highly conservative, but that's one of the main things we need in order to push for reform," she says.

Without Fair Work Act reform, it is still possible for individual employers to offer menopause leave entitlements to their staff however, as Heron explains, there can be a downside to this.

"The Fair Work Act sits at the bottom of the employment pyramid, so it captures the largest number of employees in Australia. It's also the most reasonable way to bargain for this [menopause leave], because you're not having to give away any other rights," Heron explains.

What she means is that, if a worker who sits further up the employment pyramid - say, on a modern award, under an enterprise bargaining agreement or is a contractor - requested paid menopause leave, there's an argument to say that another entitlement already on offer can be taken away or augmented. That's because people employed under these kinds of arrangements must receive benefits greater than the base requirements of the Fair Work Act. For example, an employee who is guaranteed a 3% pay rise each year might see this dropped to 1.5% in exchange for paid menopause leave.

"That's not what we want. We don't want employers to give us this and take away that, our goal is to modernise the workforce" Heron says.

Even if the research factor wasn't an issue, to have the Fair Work Act reformed, a political party or individual politician would need to embrace the cause. Unfortunately, Heron says there's been little interest from any political parties to date, save for the Greens' Larissa Waters voicing her support for the campaign at its initial launch last year.

There are a select number of private employers heroing the issue and - slowly but surely - producing the kind of data the campaign requires, however.

Having regularly conducted staff engagement surveys and fared well, in 2020 Future Super conducted its survey and decided to break down the results by gender for the first time. In doing so, it found the male employees were markedly more satisfied than the women; the male workforce returned an engagement score of 86% while the women's was just 38%.

In response, Future Super held a workshop focused on identifying initiatives that could be implemented to better support women in the workplace, and paid menopause and menstrual leave was suggested and identified by the leadership team as "low hanging fruit"; something that could be implemented with minimal effort but would have a significant impact.

Introduced in 2021, the super fund offers six paid leave days a year, designing its offering through consultation with the Victorian Women's Trust which was the first organisation in Australia to introduce it in 2017. When an employee is taking advantage of the leave, they simply update their Slack status with an emoji of a bloody sanitary pad.

The policy is made available to all Future Super staff, so as to not make assumptions about their gender. Of the 100-odd people working at the fund, about 50% identify as female or non-binary. The next employee engagement survey conducted saw the score for women and non-binary folk jump to 71%.

According to Future Super chief people officer Leigh Dunlop, offering the leave is a no-brainer for employers as, in the fund's experience, there is no additional costs incurred.

"In 2021, approximately 16 days of leave were taken by 26% of our staff, and many of those people would have otherwise taken sick leave... The way I look at it, there's no additional cost. It's just how we process the leave in the back end," she says.

"Sure, those people might have a couple of extra personal leave days sitting there, but we want them to have that sitting there in case they do actually need to use it. This is something that happens to 50% of the population - it's not an illness.

"When employers are putting on free lunch twice a week, you can be paying more than you would if you're providing this policy. And I think that the gain is far greater than a free lunch."

Since introducing the policy, the super fund has made the details of it publicly available on its website in hopes it will encourage other employers to adopt the initiative.

"We want people to steal our shit," she says.

"The way we're going to have a bigger impact is if other businesses employ this and it becomes more mainstream... It can be done with very little fanfare. We've done the hard work - take our policy and trial it. See what happens."

Like Heron, Dunlop believes the government should move to mandate reproductive leave. However, she says it's unlikely to rate a mention until menopause has had a rebrand, believing the stigma that remains is reinforced by age-old perceptions of what menopause is.

"If you do a Google search for menopause and look at the images that come up, it's always a haggard, sweaty woman. It's not attractive, it's not pleasant to look at. The reality is that everyone's experience is different, and it happens to so many people and we just shut up and get on with it - unless you said something, most people probably wouldn't even realise what you're going through," Dunlop says.

This mentality of sucking it up is a huge contributor to the lack of data available on the subject as few women receive a formal diagnosis from their GP. However, there is some cause for hope.

At the end of 2022, the government announced a National Women's Health Advisory Council, the goal of which is to address the stark differences in health outcomes of women and girls and will pay specific attention to medical misogyny.

Further, on International Women's Day this year, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet released the Status of Women Report Card 2023, which stated more work needs to be done to understand barriers to women participating in the workforce when experiencing menopause. However, it also said that initial analysis suggests 28% of postmenopausal women in Australia will have moderate to severe symptoms that impact their workforce participation.

So, the data is coming - it's just going to take a little longer. Until then, Heron says public education is needed.

"I think the more conversations we have about this the better, because something we noticed when we launched the campaign last year was that if you didn't have someone in your life that shared with you that menstruation and menopause can actually be incredibly painful and have a lot of associated health issues, people just had no understanding and were shocked at the suggestion," she says.

"There's currently not a single workplace law under the Fair Work Act that pays lip service to or acknowledges the pain and suffering that can arise from the reproductive body, and it's having a huge impact on the wellbeing of society as a whole... It's time that changes, and change is often difficult and uncomfortable, so we're prepared for it to take a while for people to jump on board. But when you look at the data that does exist around this topic, it's already quite compelling. And we're only just scratching the surface."