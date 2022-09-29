Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022   12:46PM

Nearly a quarter of Australia's general populous say they'd like their super fund to include crypto, according to the second annual Swyftx Cryptocurrency survey.

Among current crypto owners, this figure swells to 66%.

Comparatively, last year's survey showed that 23% of Australians agreed that they'd like their super fund to include crypto. Also unchanged, 66% of current crypto owners wanted their super fund to include crypto.

Crypto adoption has proliferated across many segments of Australian society, with 4.2 million currently owning cryptocurrency and a further one million non-owners likely to buy some within the next 12 months, according to the report.

"Global crypto adoption rates within retail and business continue to grow steadily, with the prospect of increased crypto functionality for investors," the survey said.

Congruently research commissioned by Nickel Digital Asset Management found global institutional investors and wealth managers are starting to become more optimistic about the crypto market. Two-thirds of professional investors that collectively manage $2.2 trillion in assets said they believe the current crypto winter is either over or has less than six months to run.

Even though most of these investors expect some volatility, many have been buoyed by the recent performance of Bitcoin which has rallied from previous lows.

On the research, Nickel Digital managing director Fiona King said: "The recent relative stability hoovering around lows first hit three months ago provided some respite for the market and that is reflected in the return of some confidence among professional investors. Invesco has recently been quoted predicting a Crypto Spring which would spur professional investors back into digital assets."

Nickel Digital chief executive Anatoly Crachilov added: "It's a well-grounded long-term optimism. Investors acknowledge that the ongoing crypto winter still has some way to run but there is also a recognition that, if history is any guide, once the winter ends these high-beta markets will stage a strong recovery."

Earlier this year, speaking to Financial Standard, BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bower said it's her view that some super funds are looking to come into the crypto space. However, the issue for these funds is the superannuation industry's size.

She believes that if trades are made in the kind of sizes that make sense for the super industry, they would inevitably move market prices.

Nevertheless, she proposes that it's imperative for funds to get across the investment opportunities in crypto because the economy is moving toward digital adoption.

Also, previously speaking to Financial Standard, Crypto.com general manager APAC Carl Mohan noted that another roadblock to institutional adoption is a lack of education.

"The past narrative is crypto historically has been used or perceived to have been used for illicit activities and the likes. But, when I talk to financial institutions, that's actually currently the narrative that's often brought up regardless of the evidence provided," Mohan said.

It's a narrative we need to break, he stated.

Overall, Mohan perceived that volatility and historical narratives were the two biggest extinguishers of institutional interest.

