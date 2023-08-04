Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs

Mayfair 101 says ASIC has rejected seven Freedom of Information requests in relation to its investigation into the private equity firm, one within six hours of its receipt.

The embattled group said the first FOI request was made on June 20, followed by six separate FOI requests on July 21, seeking access to communications and notes exchanged between ASIC officials "that could explain the regulator's attempt to collapse" Mayfair.

Mayfair says ASIC has refused the requests due to time constraints, saying the regulator bundled all seven requests into one file and then claimed complying with the requests "would substantially and unreasonably divert the resources of ASIC".

Among them, Mayfair wants access to encrypted messaged exchanged between ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester and Bronte Capital founder John Hempton. Investigations by The Australian recently found it was an email from Hempton to Chester that likely sparked the regulator's interest in Mayfair.

Another request sought to access messages between ASIC staff, liquidators and a trustee associated with Mayfair's IPO Wealth entities which Mayfair believes will shed light on why ASIC allegedly refused to acknowledge a serious misreading of data, leading to Mawhinney being accused of misappropriating $18 million of investor funds and what ensuing efforts to have Mayfair wound up were largely based on.

The group is also seeking notes related to a meeting ASIC held with Vasco Trustees without Mawhinney present four months before receivers were appointed to IPO Wealth.

"I have never been told the outcome or the details of that secret meeting between the trustee - Vasco Trustees - and ASIC, except that we know they subsequently made out that $18 million had disappeared when it hadn't," Mawhinney said.

"IPO Wealth's unitholders deserve to know what Vasco and ASIC agreed to do at that meeting and why they thought it was appropriate to not invite me, the person in charge of the group."

Mawhinney has labelled ASIC's conduct as "suspicious", namely its alleged decision to reject an FOI request within six hours of receiving it, and said more transparency is needed.

ASIC declined a request for comment from Financial Standard, citing ongoing legal proceedings.