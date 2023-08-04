Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023   12:40PM

Mayfair 101 says ASIC has rejected seven Freedom of Information requests in relation to its investigation into the private equity firm, one within six hours of its receipt.

The embattled group said the first FOI request was made on June 20, followed by six separate FOI requests on July 21, seeking access to communications and notes exchanged between ASIC officials "that could explain the regulator's attempt to collapse" Mayfair.

Mayfair says ASIC has refused the requests due to time constraints, saying the regulator bundled all seven requests into one file and then claimed complying with the requests "would substantially and unreasonably divert the resources of ASIC".

Among them, Mayfair wants access to encrypted messaged exchanged between ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester and Bronte Capital founder John Hempton. Investigations by The Australian recently found it was an email from Hempton to Chester that likely sparked the regulator's interest in Mayfair.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Another request sought to access messages between ASIC staff, liquidators and a trustee associated with Mayfair's IPO Wealth entities which Mayfair believes will shed light on why ASIC allegedly refused to acknowledge a serious misreading of data, leading to Mawhinney being accused of misappropriating $18 million of investor funds and what ensuing efforts to have Mayfair wound up were largely based on.

The group is also seeking notes related to a meeting ASIC held with Vasco Trustees without Mawhinney present four months before receivers were appointed to IPO Wealth.

"I have never been told the outcome or the details of that secret meeting between the trustee - Vasco Trustees - and ASIC, except that we know they subsequently made out that $18 million had disappeared when it hadn't," Mawhinney said.

"IPO Wealth's unitholders deserve to know what Vasco and ASIC agreed to do at that meeting and why they thought it was appropriate to not invite me, the person in charge of the group."

Mawhinney has labelled ASIC's conduct as "suspicious", namely its alleged decision to reject an FOI request within six hours of receiving it, and said more transparency is needed.

ASIC declined a request for comment from Financial Standard, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

Read more: ASICIPO WealthMayfair 101Vasco TrusteesJohn HemptonKaren ChesterJames MawhinneyBronte CapitalFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mayfair 101 calls for senate inquiry into ASIC
Industry grapples with looming cyber threats
Regulators begin FAR consultation
ASIC takes Dixon Advisory director to court
Former director pleads guilty to super misuse
eToro sued by ASIC
ASX appoints former ASIC chair to lead advisory group
Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC says
Advisers lacking PII sidestep AFCA rulings
ASIC acts against illegal investment scheme operator

Editor's Choice

Cbus appoints new head of portfolio strategies

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
Cbus has created a head of portfolio strategies role, bringing on board the former lead of investment model design at AustralianSuper.

Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Mayfair 101 says ASIC has rejected seven Freedom of Information requests in relation to its investigation into the private equity firm, one within six hours of its receipt.

ACCC slams door on ANZ, Suncorp deal

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:00PM
The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has declined ANZ's $4.9 billion bid to acquire Suncorp Group's banking arm, citing concerns around competition and potential consumer detriment.

PGIM client group lead in sudden departure

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:43PM
After just three months in the role, the head of PGIM's Australia client group has suddenly left the firm.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.