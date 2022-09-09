Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Maxcap names director, direct investment

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   12:40PM

Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Reporting to Maxcap head of direct investment Simon Hulett, So's new role will see him lead the creation and execution of new equity product strategies, as well as manage a portfolio of equity funds and be involved in the evolution of the broader direct investment strategy.

With over 15 years' experience in funds management, real estate strategy and transactions, Hulett said So is "a key senior addition to Maxcap's direct investment platform."

Previously, So has worked in senior roles with Plenary Group, KPMG, Development Victoria and Sama Dubai.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

His real estate sector experience covers residential, retail, mixed use, commercial and precinct development and investment.

"Steve brings a strong understanding of product development and management," Hulett said.

"His extensive industry experience, deep market knowledge and focus on strategic objectives will complement our high performing regional teams to drive sustainable growth."

Hulett added: "The depth of market opportunity remains considerable; we have significant growth aspirations and have bolstered our team with key hires to ensure we can meet our long-term goals."

Read more: MaxcapSteve SoSimon Hulett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital real estate investment chief joins MaxCap
Pension fund manager completes $600m MaxCap commitment
MaxCap Group expands direct investment team
Commercial property manager hires sales executive
ANZ insto property head joins $2.3bn debt manager

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.