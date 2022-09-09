Maxcap names director, direct investment

Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Reporting to Maxcap head of direct investment Simon Hulett, So's new role will see him lead the creation and execution of new equity product strategies, as well as manage a portfolio of equity funds and be involved in the evolution of the broader direct investment strategy.

With over 15 years' experience in funds management, real estate strategy and transactions, Hulett said So is "a key senior addition to Maxcap's direct investment platform."

Previously, So has worked in senior roles with Plenary Group, KPMG, Development Victoria and Sama Dubai.

His real estate sector experience covers residential, retail, mixed use, commercial and precinct development and investment.

"Steve brings a strong understanding of product development and management," Hulett said.

"His extensive industry experience, deep market knowledge and focus on strategic objectives will complement our high performing regional teams to drive sustainable growth."

Hulett added: "The depth of market opportunity remains considerable; we have significant growth aspirations and have bolstered our team with key hires to ensure we can meet our long-term goals."