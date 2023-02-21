MAX Awards 2023: Nominations open

Nominations are open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.

Now in their 29th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations that are at the top of their game across marketing, advertising and sales in the financial services industry.

Those working in financial services, marketing, advertising, and public relations are encouraged to nominate exceptional talent across 23 award categories.

The categories are:

Agency Campaign of the Year

Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services

Agency of the Year - Financial Services

Community Initiative of the Year

Creative Agency of the Year

Digital Campaign of the Year

Distribution Team of the Year

Executive of the Year - Distribution

Executive of the Year - Marketing

Financial Education Campaign of the Year

FinTech Solution of the Year

Integrated Campaign of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry

Marketing Team of the Year

Podcast of the Year

Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Print Campaign of the Year - Trade

Product Launch of the Year

Public Relation Agency of the Year

Social Media Campaign of the Year

Video Campaign of the Year

Website of the Year

Last year's awards recognised 137 finalists.

On the night some of the winners included BNP Paribas Asset Management marketing communications and brand manager Renee Kaesler who took home marketing executive of the year.

Betashares was awarded for marketing team of the year while Warakirri Asset Management took home distribution team of the year.

Australian Ethical head of client relationships Leah Willis was named executive of the year distribution.

Janus Henderson Investors won the industry category for its Global Sustainability Equity Fund and UniSuper won the consumer category for its super fund of the year campaign.

The two organisations to win multiple awards were Aware Super and trading platform and superannuation fund, Superhero.

Nominations close on Friday, 31 March 2023.

Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 17 to May 5.

Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 8 June 2023.