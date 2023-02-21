MAX Awards 2023: Nominations open

MAX Awards 2023: Nominations openBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023 12:06PM
Nominations are open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.
Now in their 29th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations that are at the top of their game across marketing, advertising and sales in the financial services industry.
Those working in financial services, marketing, advertising, and public relations are encouraged to nominate exceptional talent across 23 award categories.
The categories are:
On the night some of the winners included BNP Paribas Asset Management marketing communications and brand manager Renee Kaesler who took home marketing executive of the year.
Betashares was awarded for marketing team of the year while Warakirri Asset Management took home distribution team of the year.
Australian Ethical head of client relationships Leah Willis was named executive of the year distribution.
Janus Henderson Investors won the industry category for its Global Sustainability Equity Fund and UniSuper won the consumer category for its super fund of the year campaign.
The two organisations to win multiple awards were Aware Super and trading platform and superannuation fund, Superhero.
Nominations close on Friday, 31 March 2023.
Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 17 to May 5.
Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 8 June 2023.
