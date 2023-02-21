Newspaper icon
General

MAX Awards 2023: Nominations open

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:06PM

Nominations are open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.

Now in their 29th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations that are at the top of their game across marketing, advertising and sales in the financial services industry.

Those working in financial services, marketing, advertising, and public relations are encouraged to nominate exceptional talent across 23 award categories.

The categories are:

  • Agency Campaign of the Year
  • Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services
  • Agency of the Year - Financial Services
  • Community Initiative of the Year
  • Creative Agency of the Year
  • Digital Campaign of the Year
  • Distribution Team of the Year
  • Executive of the Year - Distribution
  • Executive of the Year - Marketing
  • Financial Education Campaign of the Year
  • FinTech Solution of the Year
  • Integrated Campaign of the Year
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry
  • Marketing Team of the Year
  • Podcast of the Year
  • Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer
  • Print Campaign of the Year - Trade
  • Product Launch of the Year
  • Public Relation Agency of the Year
  • Social Media Campaign of the Year
  • Video Campaign of the Year
  • Website of the Year
Last year's awards recognised 137 finalists.

On the night some of the winners included BNP Paribas Asset Management marketing communications and brand manager Renee Kaesler who took home marketing executive of the year.

Betashares was awarded for marketing team of the year while Warakirri Asset Management took home distribution team of the year.

Australian Ethical head of client relationships Leah Willis was named executive of the year distribution.

Janus Henderson Investors won the industry category for its Global Sustainability Equity Fund and UniSuper won the consumer category for its super fund of the year campaign.

The two organisations to win multiple awards were Aware Super and trading platform and superannuation fund, Superhero.

Nominations close on Friday, 31 March 2023.

Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 17 to May 5.

Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 8 June 2023.

