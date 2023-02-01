Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Maple-Brown Abbott selects UK, Europe distribution partner

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023   12:19PM

Maple-Brown Abbott's UCITS funds will be available across the UK and Europe, following an agreement with Hyde Park Investment (HPI).

HPI, a capital raising and strategic consultancy firm, will distribute the UCITS funds in locations including, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and France.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said the partnership will allow the investment funds, regulated at the European level, to be distributed to a broader range of buyers including wealth managers, family offices and private banks.

"We are aiming to build on our existing presence across the UK and Europe for our existing UCITS funds - global listed infrastructure and Asian equity income - as well as funds we are looking to launch in the future such as global emerging markets," she said.

Rahmani said the firm has "compelling and differentiated investment capabilities."

"This includes the long-standing integration of ESG factors into the investment process for all our strategies, with our existing UCITS funds all registered Article 8," she explained.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"We are confident that the HPI team is aligned with our culture and values at Maple-Brown Abbott, and we believe HPI's distribution model, with experienced teams on the ground in the UK, Sweden, France, Italy and Spain and their strong record in raising assets, will broaden our investor base in these markets."

Commenting on the new agreement, HDI director Hako Finckenstein said the partnership is a natural alignment of its businesses and values.

"Particularly our mutual commitment to ESG. Maple-Brown Abbott has nearly 40 years of excellent investment pedigree and a unique product offering that resonates strongly with the market," he said.

"We are encouraged by the interest our clients have shown already, especially in relation to Maple-Brown Abbott's integrated ESG capability."

Rahmani added: "We are excited to be working with two established and well-respected partners to continue to build deeper relationships with existing and future clients in the UK and Europe."

Maple-Brown Abbott added that the partnership will complement its existing relationship with Douse Associates, which has been its partner for 17 years with a focus on institutional investors and their consultants, and some UCITS buyers in the UK and Switzerland.

Read more: Maple-Brown AbbottSophia RahmaniHako Finckenstein
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA bumps up cash rate
Value investing a likely winner: Maple-Brown
Maple-Brown Abbott launches Australian small companies fund
Maple-Brown Abbott lifts AMP Capital managers
Maple-Brown Abbott adds distribution role
Maple-Brown Abbott hires for new strategy
Maple-Brown Abbott launches new fund
New head of ESG at boutique
Maple-Brown Abbott finetunes Aussie equities lineup
Market rotation signals win for value: Maple-Brown Abbott

Editor's Choice

Regulation should be balanced: Levy

ANDREW MCKEAN
Financial advisers need a balanced regulatory framework, says Michelle Levy, lead of the government's Quality of Advice Review (QAR).

AFA, FPA plan joint roadshow

CHLOE WALKER
Irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming merger vote, the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) will host a combined roadshow event across the country this year.

APRA restructures, appoints new executive directors

CHLOE WALKER
APRA has made changes to the structure and responsibilities of its executive team, making several appointments including a new executive director, superannuation.

Cold calling advice firms called out

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) is calling on the government to extend anti-hawking laws to combat financial advice firms using third parties to solicit business through cold calling.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.