Maple-Brown Abbott selects UK, Europe distribution partner

Maple-Brown Abbott's UCITS funds will be available across the UK and Europe, following an agreement with Hyde Park Investment (HPI).

HPI, a capital raising and strategic consultancy firm, will distribute the UCITS funds in locations including, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and France.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said the partnership will allow the investment funds, regulated at the European level, to be distributed to a broader range of buyers including wealth managers, family offices and private banks.

"We are aiming to build on our existing presence across the UK and Europe for our existing UCITS funds - global listed infrastructure and Asian equity income - as well as funds we are looking to launch in the future such as global emerging markets," she said.

Rahmani said the firm has "compelling and differentiated investment capabilities."

"This includes the long-standing integration of ESG factors into the investment process for all our strategies, with our existing UCITS funds all registered Article 8," she explained.

"We are confident that the HPI team is aligned with our culture and values at Maple-Brown Abbott, and we believe HPI's distribution model, with experienced teams on the ground in the UK, Sweden, France, Italy and Spain and their strong record in raising assets, will broaden our investor base in these markets."

Commenting on the new agreement, HDI director Hako Finckenstein said the partnership is a natural alignment of its businesses and values.

"Particularly our mutual commitment to ESG. Maple-Brown Abbott has nearly 40 years of excellent investment pedigree and a unique product offering that resonates strongly with the market," he said.

"We are encouraged by the interest our clients have shown already, especially in relation to Maple-Brown Abbott's integrated ESG capability."

Rahmani added: "We are excited to be working with two established and well-respected partners to continue to build deeper relationships with existing and future clients in the UK and Europe."

Maple-Brown Abbott added that the partnership will complement its existing relationship with Douse Associates, which has been its partner for 17 years with a focus on institutional investors and their consultants, and some UCITS buyers in the UK and Switzerland.